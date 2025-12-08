South Carolina seems like one of the most conservative states in the country. Republicans have maintained control of the governor’s mansion and the South Carolina legislature for well over two decades.

But the state has incredibly weak anti-abortion laws compared to other conservative states.

South Carolina parents who want to murder their preborn babies are protected through six weeks of gestation, with permissive standards for babies conceived in rape or incest through the entire first trimester. There are also loopholes in pro-life laws enabling any woman who willfully murders her preborn baby in South Carolina to be protected from all prosecution.

Beyond rapid increases in abortion pill orders, there are still multiple functioning abortion facilities across South Carolina, meaning that preborn babies made in the image of God continue to be murdered under the protection of pro-life regulations.

Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust, a group of pro-life activists, drew attention to this reality through a recent investigation, which exposed a pro-abortion network that tried to help an undercover anti-abortion journalist, whom they believed to be a teenager, obtain a legal abortion.

The Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust have released explosive undercover footage showing a multi-state abortion fund, the Palmetto State Abortion Fund, (PSAF) secretly transporting a minor for an abortion, two hours away, despite the parent’s clear disapproval. This video… pic.twitter.com/1yX10WvSxv — Survivors (@TheSurvivors_US) December 2, 2025



The journalist reached out to Palmetto State Abortion Fund, which helps residents of South Carolina obtain and pay for the murder of their preborn babies, and claimed to be a 15-year-old whose parents would not allow her to have an abortion. Palmetto State Abortion Fund ultimately sent a volunteer to meet the purported teenager at a mall, drive her two hours from Myrtle Beach to the Planned Parenthood in Charleston, South Carolina, and pay for the abortion.

In a series of text messages, the journalist informed Palmetto State Abortion Fund that “my parents don’t want me to have it so they would freak out if you picked me up at the house,” and she requested a rendezvous at a mall.

The journalist, who was secretly recording the entire experience, entered the car driven by a woman the group identified as Palmetto State Abortion Fund volunteer Kathryn Weir to make the lengthy drive to Charleston.

“So your parents think that you’re at somebody else’s house?” Weir asked.

“They think I’m doing homeschool with my friend Ashley right now,” the journalist confirmed. Weir even tried to make sure that her parents were not “tracking your location or anything.”

The journalist admitted to Weir that the Planned Parenthood website would not let her schedule the appointment as a 15-year-old, leading her to enter a false birthday “a couple years older.” Weir continued to drive, reassuring her by offering that “we’ll see what they say.”

PRO-ABORTION ORG CAUGHT SECRETLY SMUGGLING GIRL TO GET ABORTION Undercover video reportedly shows a volunteer with ‘Palmetto State Abortion Fund’ SECRETLY driving who she believed to be a 15-year-old girl to get an abortion at Planned Parenthood WITHOUT PARENTAL CONSENT. When… pic.twitter.com/HEs4GVIXeo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 2, 2025



When they arrived at Planned Parenthood, the journalist told Weir that she could not afford $650 for the abortion. Weir reached out to Palmetto State Abortion Fund intake director Wayne Borders, who quickly approved funding for the entire abortion. Borders ran last year for the South Carolina House and was endorsed by Planned Parenthood.

The journalist admitted to Planned Parenthood staffers that “my parents don’t know I’m here” and confirmed that she was a 15-year-old. The staffers told her that as long as she was under 13 weeks pregnant, they could schedule her for an abortion, although she might need to murder her preborn baby in North Carolina.

Weir and the journalist stopped at a gas station on their way back to Myrtle Beach, where a volunteer with Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust posing as the father of the journalist, confronted Weir.

“What are you doing? Why is she with you? Who are you?” the volunteer asked Weir. “Just giving her a ride,” a nervous Weir answered. “Why was she at Planned Parenthood today? I was tracking her all day, she was at Planned Parenthood,” the volunteer asked. “I just gave her a ride, that’s all,” Weir insisted.

Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust successfully revealed that abortion continues to thrive in South Carolina. Beyond this investigation and expose, Palmetto State Abortion Fund has not exactly been secretive about their activities. They have even boasted in the media that they helped more than 1,000 women murder their preborn babies last year.

Palmetto State Abortion Fund not only funds hundreds of abortions in South Carolina every single year, but even boasts about their work in the media. South Carolina must criminalize abortion and establish equal protection of the laws for preborn babies. pic.twitter.com/zcUCvQDlAV — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) December 4, 2025



One may think that the continued legality of abortion would prompt serious calls for legislative reforms among pro-life organizations in South Carolina. But rather than meaningfully trying to end abortion and close loopholes in their laws, pro-life establishment groups have vocally opposed such efforts.

For two consecutive legislative sessions, South Carolina State Rep. Rob Harris has proposed the South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act, which would simply establish equal protection for preborn babies by applying current homicide and assault laws to protect life from the time of fertilization.

South Carolina Citizens for Life, a leading pro-life group in the state, has rejected the effort because members oppose “legislation that criminalizes women who have abortions.”

In the upper chamber, South Carolina State Sen. Richard Cash more recently introduced the Unborn Child Protection Act, which would criminalize abortion for everyone willfully involved. While the effort falls short of equal protection and would not start protections from fertilization, pro-life groups such as South Carolina Citizens for Life, Palmetto Family Council, and even national groups such as Students for Life similarly opposed the legislation.

“The killing of unborn children will bring the judgement of God on a nation that allows the shedding of innocent blood.” Senator Richard Cash explains why ending abortion must be the highest priority for legislators in South Carolina pic.twitter.com/0z0v5qZREg — Foundation to Abolish Abortion (@AbolitionistFAA) November 26, 2025



When they watch the video from Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust, residents of South Carolina should indeed be outraged by the activities of Palmetto State Abortion Fund in enabling the murder of preborn babies.

But they should also be outraged by the activities of South Carolina Citizens for Life and other leading pro-life groups in the state, which subvert efforts to criminalize abortion as murder.

If the state of South Carolina wants to close abortion facilities and deter self-induced abortion, they must establish equal protection under the law for preborn babies. Republicans are presently squandering their mandate, and anti-abortion voters must hold them accountable.

Without laws that treat abortion as the murder of a preborn baby and close all loopholes allowing for abortion, South Carolina will continue to protect the murder of countless preborn babies made in the image of God.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

