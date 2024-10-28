Op-Ed: The Silver Lining of the Pandemic - A Demand for Education Reform

The Covid pandemic left people with a lot of scars.

Isolation and medical malpractice devastated families, and for many, it meant the loss of employment, loss of savings, and loss of the normal lives they had built. Their realities were upended by the abrupt and unexpected halt in what they knew to be normal.

As one collective people, we were forced to navigate the uncertainty of the pandemic completely alone. Some fared better than others, but no one escaped unscathed.

We all have our stories of horrors that were previously unimaginable — like a waking nightmare that we couldn’t wake up from, as much as we tried.

But, not everything that came out of the pandemic is bad.

People appreciate the importance of community again. They are more intentional about reaching out to the people in their lives. In addition, parents became much more keenly aware of the problems with the public school system, and they began to reevaluate what is best for their children.

Before the pandemic, only about 4 percent of students across the United States were homeschooled. States such as California were actively trying to outlaw homeschooling, and others were trying to make the homeschooling process harder.

Before the pandemic, it seemed like there was an almost constant barrage of anti-homeschool rhetoric as politicians tried to persuade the public that children are safer under the watchful eye of the public education system, rather than with their families.

They told parents that they are unqualified to teach and unqualified to discern what the true needs of their children are. Parents were afraid to trust their own instincts when it came to the well-being of their children.

Would you homeschool your children? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (113 Votes) No: 4% (5 Votes)

However, once parents had a glimpse of the curriculum being taught, they realized how ill-equipped the school system was to handle the switch to online education. When they saw the extremes schools took to abide by the made-up health guidelines even at the expense of their children’s mental health, parents got more brave.

Parents realized that they had been lied to about what they are truly capable of and the true value of parent involvement in the life of a child.

Now, the pendulum is swinging in the opposite direction.

Since the pandemic, homeschooling rates have surged. An estimated 11% of students now learn at home, and that number is expected to continue to rise in the coming years.

For the first time in recent history, the number of students in public schools is noticeably dropping.

What’s more, instead of trying to make homeschooling harder, states are starting to offer financial assistance to homeschooling parents — roughly 29 states are now providing education savings accounts or other financial assistance.

Educators see the problems, too.

One teacher said, “As a special education teacher of almost six years, I have seen and experienced first-hand the desperate need for parents to be involved in the education of our children. Schools have become a place of tolerance rather than a place of educational opportunity.”

This teacher continued, “Teachers are expected to keep up with a curricular timeline for 25 to 30 students based on demands of administrators who have very likely never been in a classroom themselves.”

This means that many students are left behind in the rush and push.

On the other side, there are many students who thrive in this situation but fall off the radar when student behavior becomes a factor.

The reality is, even the best, most invested teachers are not capable of accommodating the unique needs of every child, and children cannot truly learn and grow to their full potential in the sterile, high-stress environment that schools have become.

It is much easier for parents to invest in, and accommodate the needs of, their children — who they know and have a personal interest in — than it is for teachers with 30+ children, who have only a short window of time in which to check all the boxes.

In addition, studies show that parental involvement has a positive impact on academic performance and behavior and, in general, contributes to more positive outcomes for students.

So, what now? Where do we go from here?

It seems clear that we are at a crossroads: The system that has worked for so long is no longer the solution for mass, quality education.

It is time for a change.

I believe that it is time for parents and educators to work together for the benefit of our children. Rather than telling parents they are “unqualified” or, worse yet, telling their children that parents are “part of the problem” (which, according to Abigail Shrier’s book, “Bad Therapy,” happens quite often).

Educators should teach parents what they know about childhood development, so parents can be allies in the learning process. If parents and teachers work together, they will be better able to accommodate the needs of students.

YOU can teach your children.

You know them best, and you are the one who is most invested in their success.

At the end of the day, children don’t care about what degree their educator has; they just need someone to believe in them, so they can believe in themselves. And, that positive affirmation is so much more meaningful coming from their parents!

I know the idea of homeschooling is scary — the thought that your child’s academic success and future depend on you can be terrifying. But, the education system is failing, and if you won’t step in for them, who will?

The good news is, there are more resources available than ever before to help make your homeschool journey easier.

I asked a teacher for one thing that parents NEED to know, and I’m going to close with her final statement: “Parents must be a priority. The family unit must be a priority. Education is supposed to be for the benefit of our children, families, and future generations; however, it is falling short in so many ways.”

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Kristy Crandall COO of Little Lions Learn More Biographical Information Recent Posts Contact Kristy is a second generation homeschool mom of 5, the author of The Science of Homeschooling, and the COO of Little Lions Learn. She is passionate about empowering parents to teach their children the way they believe is best, and facilitating positive parent-child relationships throughout the education experience. Find out more about her work at www.kristycrandall.com and www.littlelionslearn.com. Birthplace Santa Ana, California Books Written The Science of Homeschooling Topics of Expertise homeschooling, education, parenting, military life, holistic healthcare Op-Ed: The Silver Lining of the Pandemic - A Demand for Education Reform See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.