Op-Ed: Something Bigger Than COVID Is Coming - And Most People Aren't Ready

In early 2020, most Americans had no idea how quickly their world was about to change.

Within weeks, normal life was replaced by lockdowns, mandates, travel restrictions, and a level of centralized control few would have accepted just days earlier. What once sounded extreme became normalized almost overnight.

That moment revealed something we cannot afford to forget: modern society can shift from “normal” to “new normal” with astonishing speed.

But COVID did more than disrupt daily life. It exposed how quickly global systems can be built, activated, and accepted, especially in moments of fear.

What we are witnessing today may not be the mark of the beast. But it may be something just as significant: the rapid construction of the infrastructure that could make such a system possible.

What Revelation Actually Says

Before speculating about technology, we must begin with Scripture.

Revelation 13 describes a global system unlike anything the world has seen — a convergence of political power, religious influence, and economic control. At the center of that system is a mechanism that restricts participation in commerce: “And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark…” (Revelation 13:17, KJV).

This is not symbolic language about vague oppression. It describes a controlled economic gateway — a system in which access to buying and selling is conditional.

But the mark of the beast is not merely technological. It is spiritual.

Revelation makes clear that the mark is tied to worship and allegiance to the Antichrist’s system.

It is not simply something people use. It is something they submit to. And Scripture warns that receiving it carries eternal consequences.

That distinction prevents both fear-driven speculation and careless dismissal.

Not Fulfillment — But Preparation

The Bible places the mark of the beast within a specific prophetic timeline.

It will be enforced during the final three-and-a-half years preceding the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, under the authority of the Antichrist.

That means we should not claim that current technologies are the mark. But we also should not ignore what is happening around us.

For centuries, critics dismissed Revelation 13 as unrealistic. How could any system control buying and selling for everyone?

Until recently, that was a fair question.

Today, it is not.

For the first time in human history, the technological barrier to that kind of control has effectively disappeared.

The World Is Building the Infrastructure

Across the globe, systems are emerging that fundamentally change how identity, commerce, and access are managed.

Digital identity is replacing physical credentials. Instead of multiple forms of identification, individuals are increasingly represented by unified digital profiles tied to biometric data — facial recognition, fingerprints, iris scans, and behavioral patterns.

At the same time, commerce is becoming almost entirely electronic. Transactions are approved or denied in milliseconds. Accounts can be frozen instantly. Access can be restricted without physical force.

When identity becomes digital and commerce becomes programmable, participation in society becomes conditional.

That shift should not be ignored.

It does not mean these systems are the mark of the beast. But it does mean the world now possesses the capability to implement exactly what Revelation describes.

From Cash to Control

For most of history, economic control at a global scale was impossible. Cash transactions were difficult to track and even harder to restrict.

That is rapidly changing.

As societies move toward digital payments and cashless systems, every transaction becomes traceable. And what is traceable can be regulated.

Central banks around the world are actively exploring digital currencies — forms of money that exist only electronically. Unlike physical cash, these systems can be monitored, limited, or even programmed with restrictions.

In practical terms, that means access to money could be conditioned upon compliance.

Revelation 13 does not require that such a system be invented overnight. It requires that it exist and that it be controlled.

And that is exactly the direction the world is moving.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is not mentioned in Scripture. But it accelerates the kind of world Revelation 13 describes.

AI enables three critical capabilities at scale: identification, surveillance, and enforcement.

It can instantly match faces to identities, monitor transactions, analyze behavior, and flag noncompliance — all without fatigue or delay.

Systems that once required massive human oversight can now operate continuously and globally.

Consider a simple example. When a payment is declined at a store or gas pump, it happens instantly based on centralized authorization.

Now imagine a world where that denial is not based on insufficient funds, but insufficient compliance.

That is the kind of environment Revelation 13 points toward and AI makes increasingly feasible.

What COVID Taught Us

COVID did not fulfill biblical prophecy.

But it demonstrated how quickly populations can accept sweeping restrictions under the right conditions.

It normalized ideas that would have been widely rejected before:

Digital permission structures

Proof-of-status requirements

Rapid policy enforcement at scale

Perhaps most importantly, it showed that fear can accelerate acceptance.

Revelation describes a world that does not merely tolerate centralized control — it embraces it.

The groundwork for that kind of acceptance is not built overnight. It is conditioned over time.

COVID was not the event. It was a preview.

A Necessary Warning — Without Sensationalism

Clarity is critical here. Not every technological advancement is the mark of the beast. Not every innovation is prophetic fulfillment.

But some developments are clearly moving in a direction that aligns with what Scripture describes.

A balanced view looks like this:

The mark of the beast is a future event.

It will be enforced under the Antichrist during a specific period.

The systems required to implement it are being developed now.

That is not speculation. It is observation.

So Where Does That Leave Us?

Jesus did not give prophecy so people would live in fear. He gave it so they would live prepared.

The proper response is not panic; it is awareness. It is not obsession; it is discernment.

Scripture describes believers in the end times as people who:

Know their God.

Stand strong.

Instruct others.

This is not about fear of technology. It is about understanding the times.

History is moving toward a climax. The systems being built today may not be the final form, but they are shaping the environment in which that final system can emerge.

And when it does, the line will not be technological; it will be spiritual.

The Bottom Line

Something is changing.

The pace of global transformation is accelerating. Systems that once seemed impossible are becoming normal. Infrastructure that once did not exist is now being built in plain sight.

The Antichrist’s system, when it comes, will be powerful. But it will also be brief. And it will not have the final word. Because the same Bible that warns of that system also declares its end.

Jesus Christ is coming — not as a suffering servant, but as King of kings and Lord of lords. The question is not whether these things will happen. The question is whether we will recognize the times we are living in before they fully arrive.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

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Vince Stegall More Biographical Information Recent Posts Contact Vince Stegall is the President and CEO of Endtime Ministries, a global organization focused on biblical prophecy and current events. He hosts The Endtime Show and produces content reaching millions and is passionate about helping people understand the intersection of faith, culture, and world events. Connect with him at endtime.com or @endtimeinc on all the major social media platforms. Op-Ed: Something Bigger Than COVID Is Coming - And Most People Aren't Ready See more...