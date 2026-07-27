Op-Ed: Sparing Our Children from a Nuclear Iran

For approaching half a century, the world has borne witness as the Islamic Republic of Iran has, directly and through its terrorist proxies, murdered hundreds of Americans, thousands of Israelis, and tens of thousands of its own civilians, all the while maintaining a brazen and menacing march toward nuclear weapons with which to terrorize the world.

We have also observed the insane left under Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden embrace policies that have allowed that relentless march to proceed.

The current Iranian regime is unalterably determined to delay, demagogue, falsify, and then ignore any honest implementation of any agreement they sign that would prevent them from eventually acquiring nuclear weapons.

They have so glaringly demonstrated for decades (up to this very hour) that their word means absolutely nothing. How can they possibly make this any clearer than they already have?

It is vital that the Trump administration and all Americans remember that the mullahs of Iran are not a traditional government as much as they are a ruthless religious cult whose unalterable mindset and primary reason for existence is the ultimate subjugation of all “nonbelievers” in the world.

In their pursuit of that end, apocalypse becomes an inducement rather than a deterrent.

Do we truly understand the potential reality of Iranian nuclear warheads being detonated in American cities?

Coherent Americans clearly understand that any outcome in Iran that ultimately allows the current cancerous regime to survive by the thinnest thread will be falsely hailed by them as a glorious victory and potentially allow them to come away with a tighter long-term death grip on their nuclear ambitions than ever before.

This entire equation could become even more relevant in light of the potential threat posed by Iran’s development of facilities beneath Pickaxe Mountain, which has heretofore been largely absent from the discussion.

Without American control of the Straits of Hormuz and the displacement capability of committed ground forces comprised of Iran’s own noble and freedom-loving people, the mullah government of Iran will attempt to run out the clock with convoluted, false pursuits of any pretend agreement, only to jettison it on the most capricious grounds when Donald Trump is no longer leader of the free world.

We should all remember that the Clinton administration negotiated a nuclear weapons agreement with North Korea, only to see it later vaporize, with the result being a nuclear-armed North Korea.

We should further remember that this same ideological mindset was responsible for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, in which the Obama administration financially empowered and placed Iran on a certain path to nuclear arms until Donald Trump intervened.

North Korea and Iran drastically differ in that one is a police state dedicated singularly to its own survival, and the other is an insidious theocracy zealously dedicated to the religious conquest of the human race.

Going forward, God help us all to understand that any military, economic, or political costs necessary to depose the current regime and their ravenous quest for nuclear weapons will pale in insignificance compared to the costs of dealing with such a regime or their ideological successors when they do possess nuclear weapons.

President Donald Trump has survived at least three assassination attempts, two preposterous impeachments, over 80 lawfare-driven indictments, and a demagogic hatred by the left that is simply unparalleled in American history.

Yet, he remains one of the very most consequential and successful presidents ever to occupy the White House. He may now be standing on the historic threshold that either defeats the evil ghouls currently leading the world’s most sinister sponsor of terrorism or allows them to stealthily slip past him into the hellish darkness of worldwide nuclear terrorism.

May Senate Republicans find the courage and wisdom to use the collective capability they currently possess to arrest this relentless Democrat obstruction and level the playing field in these fleeting moments before the midterm elections.

Moreover, for the sake of this and coming generations, may President Donald Trump find the courage and wisdom to finish his valiant and imperative quest to conclusively displace the malignant regime in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Trent Franks was Vice Chairman of the Strategic [Nuclear] Forces Subcommittee in the United States Congress and called for Iran to be referred to the Security Council in 2005.

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