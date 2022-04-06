Op-Ed: Teddy Roosevelt Warned Us 110 Years Ago About the Situation We're in Today

In 1912, President Theodore Roosevelt warned, “Behind the ostensible government sits enthroned an invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people. To destroy this invisible government, to befoul the unholy alliance between corrupt business and corrupt politics, is the first task of the statesmanship of the day.”

This 110-year-old warning is particularly apropos as one considers the revelations of corruption oozing out of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop.

In the Oct. 22, 2020, presidential debate, then-President Donald Trump brought up the Biden family’s business dealings. “If this stuff is true about Russia, Ukraine, China, other countries, then he’s a corrupt politician,” he said. “It’s the laptop from hell.”

The laptop, replete with criminal evidence, was nevertheless successfully discredited by Biden, the intelligence community and the establishment media as “Russian disinformation.” Joe Biden’s response in the debate: “There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plan.”

Years later, the media has just grudgingly acknowledged that the laptop and its contents do reveal a plan, but not a Russian one.

Two recent guests on my show — former Attorney General William Barr and retired CIA official Charles Faddis — took issue with the lies told to suppress the important revelations that would have otherwise derailed Biden’s path to the presidency.

I asked Barr if it was a Russian plot, as Biden claimed.

Barr asserted that Biden “knew it was false when he said it, and that was quite appalling to me that he would say that in a debate. The media was on board with suppressing the information before the election.”

Faddis, who has possessed and studied the laptop for over a year, answered another question — whether foreign powers purchased the Oval Office through Hunter Biden — less diplomatically: “Hunter is the bagman for a family enterprise.”

Is the Biden family corrupt? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

These are just a few of the facts.

Joe Biden was the Obama administration’s point man in Ukraine. His son Hunter, at the time a self-confessed crack addict, monetized the vice president’s position by receiving millions of dollars in payments from Ukrainian oligarchs — plural — although not all of those clients have yet been revealed.

Untold millions flowed to Hunter and the president’s brother, James Biden. With neither man possessing any discernible skills or relevant experience, what did these Bidens have to sell? All Hunter and his Uncle Jim had to offer was Joe Biden.

Results followed. In 2016, Joe Biden flew to Ukraine and threatened to withhold $1 billion in aid to the country unless its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, was fired in the six hours before Biden departed. Shokin was then investigating Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, one of Hunter’s clients, for corruption.

“Well, son of a b****, he got fired,” Joe Biden later bragged to the Council on Foreign Relations. But the media declared the Shokin story, like the laptop story, a “discredited” conspiracy theory.

In 2018, Devon Archer, Hunter’s partner and fellow Burisma board member, was convicted of defrauding a Native American tribe out of $60 million in a fake bond offering. Archer roomed at Yale with a third partner in his and Hunter’s firm Rosemont Seneca Partners — Christopher Heinz, stepson of former Secretary of State John Kerry.

Inconveniently, at the time of this conviction, the presidential campaign season was about to get underway. Obama-appointed Judge Ronnie Abrams temporarily overturned Archer’s conviction, claiming that Archer was innocent and averting the political problem. “Innocent” is like “disinformation” — an empty word, utterly unsupported by facts, diabolically designed to obfuscate and delay.

Only after Joe Biden was elected president was Archer sentenced to join his confederates in prison. Archer was represented by the law firm where Hunter served as counsel — Boies Schiller Flexner.

In 2019, Trump was impeached for asserting in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to whistleblowers, that he would withhold military aid to Ukraine unless the country opened an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden. Two of the whistleblowers — Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Fiona Hill — were represented by Boies Schiller Flexner.

As for China, Faddis explained on my show that it maintains a program called the “United Front” that sets out to buy elites in the U.S. who can further the interests of China and the Chinese Communist Party. The “laptop from hell” revealed $4.8 million paid by United Front participant CEFC China Energy to both Hunter and James Biden following a trip Hunter took on Air Force Two with his father to China. What was China buying from a crack addict and Uncle Jim?

In Russia, Hunter and Archer reportedly received a $3.5 million wire from Elena Baturina, a Russian oligarch who allegedly received illegal construction contracts from her husband, former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov. The money went to Rosemont Seneca Thornton’s bank account in 2014, along with an additional $242,000 in 2015. Biden’s lawyer’s response: “Hunter Biden (the founder of Rosemont Seneca Advisors) had no interest in and was not a ‘co-founder’ of Rosemont Seneca Thornton, so the claim that he was paid $3.5 million is false.”

In Romania, Hunter and Boies Schiller Flexner were hired by Gabriel Popoviciu, a Romanian tycoon seeking to get his bribery conviction overturned with a media and government influence campaign.

These are merely the tips of the Bidens’ influence-peddling iceberg. Both Barr and Faddis have raised serious questions about foreign corruption in the Oval Office, threats to our national security and the politically motivated suppression of the truth by media and intelligence services.

The FBI has possessed Hunter’s laptop since 2019 but has done nothing. This is precisely the circumstance that necessitates the appointment of an independent counsel to investigate these urgent matters and deliver a report outside the political sphere.

© 2022 CREATORS.COM

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.