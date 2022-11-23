Op-Ed: It's Thanksgiving, Joe, Not 'Friendsgiving'

I was driving home from work when the news came on to tell me that President Joe Biden had made plans to travel to a military base to share a “Friendsgiving” meal with soldiers.

I thought, “What in the world is ‘Friendsgiving’?”

Liberals want us to declare our pronouns, can’t decide what defines a woman, want to transgender our children, want to allow boys in the girls’ locker rooms and showers at schools, want to allow men to compete in women’s sports, claim men can get pregnant, purposefully leave “God” and “Creator” out of the Democratic Party platform, and now they want us to celebrate “Friendsgiving” instead of Thanksgiving.

Listen to what Biden said as he began to quote the Declaration of Independence in March 2020: “We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created by — you know, you know, the thing.” The “thing” is God, Joe!

The “thing” is your Creator, Joe! It seems the word “God” or “Creator” just will not come out of his mouth when it is stated in reverence acknowledging God for who he is.

I recognize this problem. An evangelist spoke to me during my junior year of college and asked me if I could say the words “Jesus is LORD” with my mouth. He explained that in Jesus’ day, saying “Jesus is LORD” gave a Roman soldier the right to kill you. Those words were considered treasonous, for Caesar was considered lord. The evangelist asked, “Can you say the words ‘Jesus is LORD’?”

You know, those words literally would not come out of my mouth, for I was a godless, unsaved heathen at that time in my life. That incident bothered me for two years until I received Jesus as my Savior and began allowing him to be the LORD of my life.

So Joe, let me explain Thanksgiving to you.

Thanksgiving is a day that we have set aside in our country to give thanks to the Most High, who just got us through another year. Praise God! And we certainly do need to thank God for his help, especially while we are under the misguided leadership of Biden and his liberals.

Joe, Thanksgiving is a day when we should praise the LORD for his mercies, for we are still here, alive, and can serve him by doing good in this nation and in the world.

Then I thought about it, Joe, and I can understand why you would have difficulty mentioning God without a four-letter word after his name.

In January, Biden was caught cursing a reporter. Then, recorded for us again in March, he cursed someone who asked a question concerning gun control. He cursed out an autoworker while visiting a factory in September. Then, while surveying the damage from Hurricane Ian in October, he walked over to a supporter and had a vulgar conversation.

These are not just episodes of recent dementia; Biden’s foul mouth has been documented before. In 2010, CNN recounted numerous times the then vice-president used such undisciplined, uncontrolled language.

I think this character is disturbing in anybody, but especially for a person in a position of leadership and representing our country. Most sailors can figure out when to clean up their speech, so I won’t insult sailors by saying that Biden curses like one.

Regardless of your foul mouth, Joe, please do not humiliate our troops by making them attend a “Friendsgiving” meal. These men are prepared to give their lives for our nation and need to know and have a relationship with our nation’s God. Joe, let them give thanks to God with a Thanksgiving celebration.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.