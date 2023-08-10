Op-Ed: The DOJ Just Can't Quit Trump - This Is What the Founders Warned About

How much money, time, effort and resources has our government spent going after Donald J. Trump? Why? Has any of it made our lives better in any way?

You would think that after the spectacular embarrassment that was the Russia collusion hoax, they would just lay low. But no, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Co. cannot quit Trump, and they are sacrificing the country to “get him.”

The source of their latest outrage? Trump believes he won the 2020 election. Yes, Hillary Clinton believes she won the 2016 election (as do many others), but that’s different because, you know, “he’s EVIL”!

“Get Trump” is evidently the No. 1 priority at the U.S. Department of Justice. And when you look at the comatose way the DOJ pursues the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, which featured the brutal sex trafficking of underage girls for the powerful elite, you can’t help but stare bewildered.

I recently discovered the story of Jeremy Guthrie, a 42-year-old man who was pulled over for a suspected DUI.

As he was pulled over, the officer noticed that he had six children (not his own) in the car. As Guthrie was asked to step out of the vehicle, the officer noticed his zipper was undone. It turns out he had been abusing the children. Guthrie was charged with multiple sex crimes and has been held without bond since July 2022. He is due back in court in November.

Do you see the disconnect? Why is that type of case not the priority? If the DOJ spent half the amount of energy it does on “getting Trump” to protect families and children, this guy and others like him wouldn’t be caught only in random, coincidental police stops. If it had its priorities straight, the DOJ would expedite this case, not Trump’s. But children are not the priority.

This gets me to the main point: Our country is in deep trouble. We are at the point envisioned by our Founders where government has become destructive of the ends it was created to achieve.

The same paragraph in our Declaration of Independence that tells us we are “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights” fleshes out our predicament.

It tells us that “to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed” and that “whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government.”

Our current path is unsustainable. A government that treats parents as terrorists, arrests its preachers, refuses to protect women and children, tolerates crime, and selectively enforces the law has indeed become destructive to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

What, then, shall we do?

The Declaration again provides much-needed guidance: “Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath [shown], that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.”

Does this not describe our current condition? We are enduring much evil, as is our disposition.

The Founders continue: “But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

I submit to you that it is not only our right but our duty to stand up and demand better from our government in the upcoming election.

It is time to leave political partisanship aside and fight for our families — for our children and grandchildren. We must throw off this current government and make sure we provide new guards for our future security.

The precedent being set right now in the name of “getting Trump” will destroy our nation in the long run — unless we put an end to it now. If our leaders can’t quit Trump, we must quit them.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.