Op-Ed: Trans Movement Reaches Dangerous New Low in Its Slide Down the Slippery Slope

It’s well established that an unprecedented push is underway to allow men into women’s spaces, literally and figuratively.

Still, if there was one sliver of the world women thought we’d always have to ourselves, menstruation was it.

Unfortunately, the radical left is using this biological process to ridicule, attack and ultimately erase femaleness.

Gender-confused males are already allowed to compete on female sports teams. They’re housed in women’s prisons and permitted to shower next to little girls at day spas. Men have been named “Woman of the Year” and have taken the crown at beauty pageants.

Without a doubt, each marks another unwelcome descent down the slippery slope. But the increasing fascination with (fetishization of?) menstruation indicates that the movement has turned a corner.

Consider how a man like Dylan Mulvaney, whose “Days of Being a Girl” series on TikTok chronicles his so-called transition into girlhood, treats this subject.

On Day 12, Mulvaney posted about carrying a supply of feminine hygiene products should someone next to him in the ladies’ room (yes, ladies’ room) need one. By Day 75, he was ready to demonstrate how tampons work — mercifully, in a glass of water — while cracking jokes.

It’s not just weird to watch a man in full makeup and French-tipped fingernails handle these products like they’re prizes; it’s an alarming glimpse into the simmering disrespect and disregard for women that has breached the last female space.

This foray into previously uncharted territory by men takes on a sinister quality considering the relentless attempt to reduce womanhood to its superficial aspects that can be exaggerated and emulated for entertainment or pleasure. These people now want to co-opt our biology completely to fulfill their sick fantasies.

However, it isn’t just the gender-confused and their period play-acting that is the problem.

Tampax, the Procter & Gamble brand that makes assorted sanitary items, was recently caught in a firestorm after a post from the company’s Twitter account sexualized the use of tampons.

The misfire came when it tried to brag that its products, in the course of their intended use, were to be the envy of the men courting women through online messaging.

“You are in their [direct messages]. We are in them. We are not the same,” the brand said Monday in its since-deleted tweet that caused #BoycottTampax to trend, according to Fox News.

The company apologized Saturday. “We messed up with our last tweet,” Tampax posted. “We removed it and we apologize to everyone we offended. Respect is central to our brand values – our recent language did not reflect that. We have learned from this, and we will do better.”

We messed up with our last tweet. We removed it and we apologize to everyone we offended. Respect is central to our brand values – our recent language did not reflect that. We have learned from this, and we will do better. — Tampax US (@Tampax) November 26, 2022

Nobody “messed up.” The company’s progressive bent intersected precisely with the trajectory of the transgender agenda.

Thanks to the left, our culture is hyper-fixated on all of the trappings of femininity, not with the intent to marvel at the mystery of women’s bodies, but to cannibalize or sexualize it (depending on the particular proclivities of the one beholding it). Both approaches debase women and break them up into parts detached from a whole human person worthy of dignity and respect, and that’s always been a harbinger of doom.

The West used to have the moral high ground when it came to how women were treated. Islamic countries rightly have a reputation for oppressing women because they force them to cover their bodies — sometimes entirely — while preventing them from pursuing opportunities like education or even driving a car. Under Sharia law, women are treated as little more than property, and the female form is nothing but an occasion for sin.

That’s unconscionable, of course — and reducing women to “birthing persons” or “people who menstruate” while championing their roles as sex objects is simply the other side of the same coin.

That’s not to say that New Yorkers will be wearing burqas or that Texans will be living out some “Handmaid’s Tale” life of baby-making servitude, as the left likes to claim hysterically when Republicans are in charge. But the movement is softening the ground for those who wish to erase the unique and valuable role of real women by launching this unprecedented attack on our biology.

Sure, decades of feminist activism denigrating the family-centered life of hearth and home diminished much of that reverence already. Same-sex male couples and others who use rent-a-womb surrogacy have turned motherhood into a transaction that ends at birth.

But now, the final frontier of femininity that was decidedly off-limits to men — to the relief of both sexes — has become fodder for the transgender movement.

This latest incursion is by no means the bulk of the problem, but it certainly marks a troubling and dangerous new low.

And there’s no way this ends well for us.

