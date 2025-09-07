Op-Ed: Why Is Trump Winning? - 'It's Results, Stupid'

In discussing Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign efforts, advisor James Carville coined the oft-repeated political rallying cry, “It’s the economy, stupid.”

Yet little did Democrat loyalist Carville realize that 33 years later, that catchphrase could be reimagined as “It’s results, stupid,” to enlighten Trump-hating voters from knee-jerk contempt to an objective evaluation of his administration.

That is, rather than viewing everything Trump says, does, and accomplishes negatively because his critics believe he acts “unpresidential” or, worse yet, is a bad person, what’s most important is not his critically reactive comments or his “tit-for-tat” personality, but his results.

Unquestionably, Trump does not suffer fools or habitual critics gladly, if at all. And because of that, his “give as good as he gets” belittling language and acerbic temperament, some argue, do not positively reflect on the dignity of his office.

As a result, he has become a walking, talking ad hominem fallacy whereby his actions are reflexively discredited not because they are detrimental or unworkable, but because critics despise him and want him to fail. And this is so, even when his policies are overwhelmingly beneficial and their smears are overwhelmingly unjust.

But as understandable as Trump’s “take no prisoners” response to partisan criticisms is, he is not without fault for its divisive result. That is, rather than allowing his numerous successes to speak for themselves, his in-kind response to hyperbolic criticism breeds more of the same.

In general, Trump’s over-the-top counterpunching often involves attacking political opponents for their character or intelligence. Yet doing so undermines his authority as a thoughtfully sober statesman and fuels his characterization as an out-of-control bully. But more importantly, his combative rhetoric also diverts fair-minded attention from his “It’s results, stupid” achievements.

Inarguably, Trump’s second term has been amazingly successful. By any standard, Biden’s border turnstile is no longer open for business. Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities have been severely disabled. And NATO nations have finally committed to spending 5 percent of their GDP on defense by 2035.

Additionally, through DOGE, wasteful federal spending has been reduced. World trade has been significantly rebalanced. U.S. trade deficits have diminished. And our tariff revenues are at record levels.

But that’s not all. Nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, Trump has brokered an admittedly fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, and has done the same to end hostilities between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda. Moreover, his recent summit with Putin has led to guarded hope in ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

And finally, the “Big Beautiful Bill” has passed, slashing taxes by well over four trillion dollars. GDP rose by 3 percent in the second quarter of 2025. And major stock market indices are at record highs

So, by focusing on Trump’s sometimes bellicose rhetoric rather than on his accomplishments, progressives ignore what’s most important. Certainly, in a perfect world, a central-casting president entering from stage right would exude perfection in thought, policies, achievements, and demeanor. But limited by a binary choice in presidential elections, that’s not realistic.

And besides, simply because a person seems to perfectly mirror one’s perceptions of how a president should act doesn’t mean he will govern effectively. Nor does it mean that a president far less likable is “wrong” in a practical, political, or, most importantly, a moral sense.

Moreover, with handlers guiding a president’s behavior, speeches, policy decisions, and even attire, the public may think they “know” who occupies the Oval Office, when clearly, they do not.

But whatever Trump’s enemies think of him, to widen his support, he may eventually soften his response to criticism. If so, he may yet realize that leading a construction empire is not the same as leading a republic and building hotels is not the same as building bridges, especially among legislators who can’t be dismissed with a wave of one’s hand or a Celebrity Apprentice “You’re fired” decree.

Yet, even if not, what’s most important is not superficially conveyed and orchestrated behaviors, but positive results. For as long as Trump continues to deliver safety, security, and prosperity for the American people, nothing else ultimately matters, least of all what some might consider his occasional snarky behavior. And that is true even if, from across the aisle, “Ragin’ Cajun” Carville might disagree.

