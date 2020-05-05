Op-Ed: Trump Is Working with Arizona Leaders and Businesses To Combat Coronavirus

As President Trump visits Honeywell in Phoenix in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, his administration is leading a bold, whole-of-government approach to fighting the virus, providing a sense of leadership and stability in these uncertain times.

President Trump’s administration has worked tirelessly to combat the outbreak on every front, wielding every available lever of government in an unprecedented effort to protect the health and safety of all Americans.

With the partnership of Gov. Doug Ducey and Sen. Martha McSally in Arizona, we are fighting to ensure Arizonans will be able to return to normality as the president continues to work with local, state and federal governments and health experts to flatten the curve.

When the virus first began to spread, President Trump acted quickly to ensure free testing for COVID-19 and implemented key travel bans to halt the entry of infected people into our country.

He has worked with the private sector to waive copays for coronavirus treatment, invoked the Defense Production Act to compel companies to produce needed virus-related equipment and made the tough call — on the basis of advice from medical experts — to extend social distancing guidelines.

Additionally, thanks to the leadership of President Trump, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act has provided Arizona with nearly $4.2 billion to help cover necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency – and that’s in addition to the $11.2 million Arizona received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Arizona sent by Gov. Ducey, freeing up additional federal resources and further increasing the delivery of vital protective equipment and respirators for our health care system.

And with the Paycheck Protection Program, Arizona businesses can keep the lights on and employees paid. With the PPP, President Trump has helped save over 900,000 jobs in Arizona.

Working with the Trump Administration, Gov. Ducey has been a pragmatic leader, recently announcing that social distancing guidelines and closures appear to have successfully slowed the spread of the virus in Arizona.

Gov. Ducey has led Arizonans through this crisis with strength and determination for a better tomorrow. As a testament to his leadership, in early April, he announced an agreement with Honeywell to produce over six million N95 masks for Arizona.

Honeywell answered the Trump administration’s call to the private sector to help produce much-needed personal protection equipment in an effort to help combat coronavirus.

In doing so, Honeywell created 500 new jobs in Arizona – and now, President Trump is highlighting Honeywell’s investment in critical medical equipment production.

Since the beginning of this crisis, President Trump has empowered the private sector to step up to the challenge.

Thanks to the leadership and partnership of Gov. Ducey and Sen. McSally in Arizona, companies like Honeywell have been able to meet that challenge, producing critical PPE for front-line workers as well as jobs at a time when people need them most.

There will come a day — hopefully soon — when we beat back the threat of this virus and can return to normal life.

When that happens, our economy will roar back and small businesses everywhere will open their doors and once more experience the boom we enjoyed before the coronavirus outbreak.

Until then, Arizonans can rest assured that President Trump and leaders like Gov. Ducey and Sen. McSally will continue to utilize the full resources of the government while harnessing the power of the private sector to provide innovative, pro-business solutions to help Americans through this uncertain time.

