Op-Ed: Tucker's Deceitful Antichrist Hoax: A Provably False Case of Trump Derangement Syndrome

The latest faux MAGA conspiracy theory witnessed Tucker Carlson insinuating that President Trump — the very same man he previously said had his life spared by divine intervention — is the Antichrist.

Carlson lied when pressed on this, saying “those words never left his lips,” before attempting to distance himself by claiming he doesn’t “fully understand what the Antichrist is.”

Carlson is either compulsively lying at worst or alarmingly forgetful at best. What’s most important, however, is that despite Tucker’s prior self-proclaimed biblical understanding, there is clear biblical evidence that Trump is not the Antichrist.

Stating this obvious truth already gives too much life to a ridiculously false claim, so it should be said once and only once.

The characteristics of the Antichrist derive from one singular place: the Bible, predominantly in the book of Revelation.

While countless theologians have attested that that book in particular is extremely complex and difficult to understand, some of them believe that the book explains what his emergence entails, what his reign will look like, how he will deceive, and other specific characteristics.

While Tucker is right to believe in the prophecy of the Antichrist’s emergence — as millions around the world already do — he puts himself in spiritual danger by falsely suggesting Trump could be that figure while omitting key information that clearly disqualifies him.

Revelation 13 provides the most insight into the traits the Antichrist will embody. Revelation 13:5-8 reveal that the Antichrist will be given authority to rule for precisely 42 months, blaspheme God and His name, be given authority over every tribe, people, language, and nation, and be worshipped by all who inhabit the earth.

President Trump represents the opposite of all these specific descriptions. He has already served a full term of 48 months, and has served 16 months of what will be another 48-month term, already far beyond the length of the Antichrist’s allotted time.

Trump also openly proclaims faith in Jesus Christ — and even explicitly credited Him for saving his life — invokes Him by name, and has stated his desire to enter heaven.

He is also a nationalist seeking to protect the American people first as opposed to wanting to expand to rule the world. When he signals interest in areas such as Cuba and Greenland, it is only for the purposes of protecting the American mainland.

And for all of his historic levels of popularity, he does indeed possess a number of rabid detractors, many of whom have even tried to kill him, far different from someone who is described as being worshipped by all.

The key points of reference used in attempts to paint Trump as the Antichrist revolve around personality traits like boastfulness and deception. Trump’s “boastfulness,” however, is oftentimes playful “trolling” to provoke his political enemies or the media.

Most of any alleged “deception” from Trump is exclusive to his “Art of the Deal” strategy where he keeps his intentions close to the vest not to deceive, but rather to acquire leverage to secure the best possible outcome for the nation he heads.

In reality, he is likely the most direct, unapologetic, straight-shooter who has ever held the office of president, evidenced by his signature political incorrectness.

A far less persuasive argument — though virtually all the others are too — equates the COVID vaccine that came about toward the end of Trump’s first term to the “Mark of the Beast.”

While the argument can, and has been made, that government coercion after Trump left office is similar to end times prophecy which states only those who possess the mark will be able to buy, sell, or be active participants in society, the mark itself will be visible for all to see on either the forehead or the right hand, which is not the case with the COVID vaccine.

Additionally, Trump himself was vehemently opposed to mandating it, and even signed an executive order upon reentering office for his second term that reinstated service members who were discharged for refusing the vaccine and provided back pay and benefits to those who were discharged.

Another evident problem with these broader claims is that the Antichrist will not hide his intentions. He will openly challenge God and exalt himself before Him.

Those suggesting that Trump is the Antichrist rely on notions of secrecy, meaning the extremely small crowd espousing this nonsense have a dangerous misunderstanding of the very Scriptures they cite to justify their claims.

More ironically, Tucker recently condemned Trump for “mocking Islam,” suggesting it represented Trump putting himself on the same level as God, while he himself publicly measured Trump’s inner faith in a way only God can do.

In the same New York Times interview where Tucker failed to convincingly distance himself from his outlandish claims, he also suggested those around Trump fall under a “spell” that makes them become compliant and confused. This is provably false for two reasons.

First, the only proof of spells being deployed comes from a group of witches who claimed during the 2024 election that their occult spells were not working on Trump, with one of them going as far as saying that he “has a form of protection surrounding him that feeds off of magic done against him.”

Second, Tucker has gone from exclaiming Trump’s life was spared by God for the purpose of continuing to lead America, to now insinuating he is the very being who will attempt to take down that same God and bring about the end of the world, all within a matter of less than two years.

Minds can change on small issues over a short period of time. They can change on more significant ones over longer periods of time. But going from one extreme to the other on an issue as significant as this at any point suggests something has gone awry. Therefore, if anyone is being influenced by a spell, it is most likely Tucker himself.

It is also worth noting that despite their faux concern, The New York Times is not merely seeking answers on a topic of interest, as most have dismissed Carlson’s claim as lunacy.

The only reason the staunchly anti-Trump outlet would even bring attention to these claims is to try to breathe life into them, and claim a “prominent” voice representative of MAGA as a whole has broken ranks by expressing discontent and defecting, thereby representing a noteworthy loss of support for Trump despite him only gaining support over time.

The Bible is the living and breathing Word of God. It is not a fictional work, or one based on a worldview shaped by the personal experiences and emotions of man. It is pure truth.

If one verse is true, they all are. One cannot reasonably pick and choose which parts to believe and which parts to reject.

Since it is highly unlikely that Tucker and anyone else parroting this nonsense read the book of Revelation out of order — cherry-picking only the characteristics of the Antichrist that can loosely be attributed to Trump and nearly anyone else, while neglecting the portions that would completely exonerate him — he exposes himself as a fraudulent hack.

This is a truly disappointing revelation for a man who, during certain periods of time, appeared to have an outlook on the political scene that was worthy of considering, and even performed favorably in way-too-early 2028 Republican nomination polls.

One could only hope that a different “spell” may snap Tucker out of his recent bout with TDS — Trump Derangement Syndrome — and put him on the path to truth-seeking.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

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