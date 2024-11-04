Op-Ed: Tuesday Is a Defining Moment in History

In 2016, there were a number of notable Republicans that, out of animus toward Donald Trump, SUPPORTED Hillary Clinton by endorsing her or by taking the cowardly route and announcing they would vote for neither Clinton nor Trump.

If these treacherous Republicans had defeated Donald Trump, as was their egocentric goal, Hillary Clinton’s Supreme Court appointments would have undone the Constitution, and the American Republic, as we have known it, would have been lost. It really is that profoundly simple.

Then in 2020, there were enough turncoats and/or cowards in the Republican Party to help Joe Biden become president. How did that work out for America and the millions of unseen victims across the world?

These disloyal Republicans pretended to hide behind lofty ideals, but they lied to themselves and to all of us to obscure the fact that, after the primaries were over, a purely binary choice was squarely before the American people. In 2016, America would elect either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, and in 2020, we would either elect Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

Now, this same profoundly simple binary choice is upon the American people again. Barring a most horrifying event, Donald Trump or Kamala Harris will become president of the United States.

Republicans who exact their personal vendettas upon Donald Trump by supporting Kamala Harris, either overtly or through the cowardice of pretended or literal neutrality, shamefully betray their party, the United States Constitution, and future generations. No measure of rationalizing or contortionist false philosophy will change that immutable truth.

Republicans who earnestly support Donald Trump in this election do not consider or require him to be the ultimate paragon of principle and definitive statesmanship. (We understand that Jesus is not on the ballot.) We need only to compare Donald Trump and the policies and principles of the Republican Party to those of Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party.

We have ample clarity as to Trump’s policies. Harris has assiduously avoided answering questions honestly on the vast majority of the critical issues facing America because she knows her basic core beliefs are completely antithetical to the deepest convictions of the American people.

Through machinations bordering on the preposterous, devoid of any achievement on her part, Kamala Harris finds herself the titular head of the Democratic Party. This may be more fitting than any of us dare admit, given the Democratic Party’s record, platform, and consistently ignoble policies.

For all of its false virtue signaling, the Democratic Party has a heartless and inhumane history. Democrats opposed recognizing black Americans as persons under the law. They were the party of human slavery, and they started the Civil War to maintain the continued practice of slavery.

Almost before the lifeless bodies of 600,000 Americans had cooled on that battlefield, the Democrats graduated to becoming the party of the Ku Klux Klan, poll taxes, segregation, and Jim Crow laws.

Democrats opposed anti-lynching legislation. They opposed racially integrating American schools and the American military, and Democrats filibustered the Republican-sponsored Civil Rights Act of 1957.

Democrats were the party that supported Margaret Sanger, an overt racist who was perhaps the most effective advocate of the eugenics movement in American history. Democrats have revered her for decades. Sanger once said, “Eugenics is the most adequate and thorough avenue to the solution of racial, political, and social problems.”

Sanger furthered her racist, eugenics goals by becoming the founder of Planned Parenthood, the lead organization in the collective crime against humanity of brutally murdering more than 20 million black babies in their most helpless moments.

Alveda King, the niece of Martin Luther King, said, “No racial group in America, historically or currently, has been more left out of societal protection nor suffered more deliberate discrimination, dehumanization, agonizing dismemberment, and death legally imposed upon them than black children.”

The most compelling argument for Democrats’ frequent and politically driven call for “reparations” would be those owed by the Democratic Party to the untold millions of innocent victims of their policies from countless walks of life throughout the world.

Moreover, today’s Democratic Party has become the umbrella party for Islamist supporters of Hamas and Hezbollah, “river to the sea” Jew-hating neo-Nazis, and they have often referred to Donald Trump (the most pro-Israel president in history) as “Hitler.”

Democrats are the party of the inexpressible danger of weaponizing government, cancel culture, the defund the police movement, DEI, ESG, and CRT, as well as Supreme Court Justices who ignore the Constitution, forcing women athletes to compete against grown men in their sports and coexist with them shower rooms, open borders, socialist-induced poverty, military weakness, national fiscal insanity, taxpayer-funded woke brainwashing in schools, and mutilating gender reassignment surgeries on young children whether their parents like it or not.

No wonder the Democratic Party constantly labors so desperately to rewrite its history and sanitize its current policies, and we have only just barely begun to scratch the surface.

This is a party that could never have survived this long if they had not successfully assimilated the left-wing media into their ranks, but if the liberal media is paying attention (as is Jeff Bezos), they are now so distrusted by the American people that this media must now “hire someone to call their own dog.”

Joe Biden’s farewell message to the American people is that half of us are “garbage.” For months, Kamala Harris’ central campaign message to the American people has been that unborn human children have no more value than garbage.

Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party are exposed as being bereft of human empathy or respect for innocent human life.

Is this the person and the party in whose hands you are comfortable placing the lives of your children in this defining moment in history?

