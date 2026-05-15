Op-Ed: Tulsi Gabbard, the CIA, And the MKUltra Files - What Are They Hiding?

The timing is almost too perfect to ignore.

The very week Congress is preparing to reopen MKUltra — one of the darkest chapters in American intelligence history — reports claim documents tied to MKUltra and the JFK assassination suddenly became the center of a fight involving the CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and Congress.

According to Newsweek, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence denied claims that the CIA “raided” Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s office.

But the denial did not erase the larger question. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who chairs the House Oversight Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, claimed documents connected to JFK and MKUltra were taken from ODNI’s possession. The DNI’s office disputed the word “raid.”

Fine. Let Washington argue over the word.

Was it a raid? Was it a transfer? Was it a seizure? Was it “routine handling of documents?”

Call it whatever you want. If records tied to JFK and MKUltra were removed, disputed, returned, preserved, or fought over behind closed doors, the American people deserve to know exactly what happened, because we are not talking about ordinary records.

We are talking about files connected to the assassination of an American president and a CIA mind-control program that used drugs, psychological manipulation, and human experimentation.

And again, the timing is almost too perfect to ignore.

Luna’s task force exists to examine long-buried federal secrets. Reporting from late April said she had announced a May hearing on MKUltra. So the same week Congress is preparing to put MKUltra under a microscope, documents connected to MKUltra reportedly become the center of a fight involving the CIA, the DNI, and Congress?

What are the chances?

Seriously. What are the chances?

MKUltra was not a fever dream from a man in a tinfoil hat. It was real. The CIA really did experiment on the human mind. The government really did explore drugs, hypnosis, psychological manipulation, chemical testing, and behavior modification.

Americans were told for years that only crazy people believed stories like that.

Then the documents came out.

Then the Senate investigated it.

Then the conspiracy theory became a government record.

In 1977, the Senate held hearings titled “Project MKULTRA, The CIA’s Program of Research in Behavioral Modification.”

That alone should stop every American in their tracks. This was not some harmless Cold War research project tucked away in a dusty archive. This was the intelligence world exploring the manipulation of consciousness itself.

People were drugged. People were studied. People were used. Some did not consent. Some did not even know they had become test subjects in experiments tied to the intelligence world.

That should chill every American to the bone.

And now, decades later, while Congress tries to drag these secrets back into the light, we are hearing about documents connected to MKUltra being fought over again?

Excuse me?

I thought this was all ancient history. I thought the files were mostly destroyed. I thought there was nothing left to see. I thought everyone still asking questions was just a “conspiracy theorist.”

So why are there allegedly boxes of records still floating around inside the intelligence system?

That is the question.

And it is not just about history. It is about power.

The Director of National Intelligence is supposed to sit over the intelligence community. Tulsi Gabbard is not some random citizen filing a FOIA request. This is the top intelligence office in the country.

So if documents connected to the CIA, JFK, and MKUltra were in that orbit while Congress was demanding transparency, why would anyone inside the system think those records should be moved, hidden, controlled, or disputed?

Who is really in charge here?

Is the president in charge? Is Congress in charge? Is the DNI in charge? Or do these agencies operate like permanent governments unto themselves, deciding what gets released, what gets buried, what gets “lost,” and what gets quietly moved when the heat gets too close?

This is why Americans do not trust these institutions anymore.

It is not because people are stupid. It is not because everyone has lost their minds. It is because every time the public gets close to the truth, suddenly there is another denial, another classification excuse, another missing file, another destroyed record, and another official telling us, “You do not need to know that.”

No. We do need to know.

Because MKUltra proved something many Americans never wanted to believe: Powerful institutions are absolutely capable of lying to the public while doing horrifying things behind closed doors.

And once that truth settles in, it changes how you look at everything.

It changes how you look at government secrecy.

It changes how you look at intelligence agencies.

It changes how you look at the phrase “trust the experts.”

And it should absolutely change how Christians view the modern push toward psychedelics.

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order accelerating research and access pathways for psychedelic drugs as potential treatments for serious mental illness. The White House order specifically mentions psychedelic drugs, including ibogaine compounds, and directs federal agencies to facilitate access under Right to Try pathways.

The FDA has also announced actions following the order to support the development of perception-altering psychedelic medications.

The official language sounds compassionate. It talks about veterans, trauma, serious mental illness, research, treatment, and hope.

I am not attacking veterans who are hurting. I am not saying people with trauma should be abandoned. I am not saying every doctor or researcher involved in this field is evil.

But I am saying this: The federal government does not get to act naïve about the power of psychedelics on the human mind.

They know.

They know because they studied them.

They know because they tested them.

They know because they used them.

MKUltra was not a theory. It was a warning.

So when the same federal system that once explored psychedelics for control, interrogation, manipulation, and behavior modification now tells Americans, “Trust us, this is about healing,” Christians should not check their brains at the door.

We should remember history.

If psychedelics were powerful enough for intelligence agencies to study them for control decades ago, why would we pretend they are spiritually neutral now?

Why would we assume they only open the door to healing and never to deception?

Why would a nation that has rejected Christ now look for salvation through chemicals, altered states, clinical mysticism, and government-approved spiritual experiences?

That is the deeper issue.

This is not just about medicine. It is about the human mind. It is about consciousness. It is about spiritual vulnerability.

And Christians had better wake up.

The Bible tells believers to be sober-minded and watchful. That command matters in a generation being told that altered consciousness is healing, enlightenment, revelation, and progress.

Compassion for suffering people is good. Blind trust in powerful systems is not.

And this story gets even bigger when you look at the world we are living in now.

MKUltra happened in an age of primitive tools. Today, we live under artificial intelligence, facial recognition, biometric surveillance, algorithmic manipulation, behavioral prediction, digital currencies, psychological profiling, and smartphones that track nearly every movement, location, purchase, and interaction of billions of people.

That is not science fiction.

That is infrastructure.

If intelligence agencies were experimenting on consciousness in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, what should we assume modern governments, corporations, and military systems are capable of now with AI?

Every major technology eventually gets weaponized.

The airplane became a bomber. Television became propaganda. The internet became surveillance. Social media became psychological warfare. Smartphones became tracking devices.

And now artificial intelligence is being handed to governments, corporations, and unelected global systems with almost no restraint.

So forgive me if I do not automatically believe, “Don’t worry, everything is fine.”

Everything is not fine.

If MKUltra taught us anything, it is that powerful agencies will hide horrifying things from the American people when they believe the mission justifies the crime.

So yes, Americans should ask hard questions.

What is in those documents?

Why were they allegedly taken?

Who ordered it?

Who knew?

Why now?

And why does transparency only seem to happen when Congress threatens a subpoena?

This is not normal. This is not boring. This is not some dusty history lesson from the Cold War.

This is a living example of how secrecy protects power.

And if the same machine that buried the truth yesterday is still fighting over documents today, then Christians and Americans should not yawn.

We should demand answers.

Because a nation that refuses to learn from MKUltra is a nation ready to be manipulated again.

And this time, the tools are far more powerful.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

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