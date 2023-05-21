Op-Ed: Warning from Ireland - Self-Destructive Immigration Policies Are Failing the Irish People

Ireland is drowning.

The Land of Saints and Scholars is facing an immigration crisis unlike anything it has seen before. One in five people living in Ireland is from another nation. Immigrants who obtain Irish or EU citizenship will be able to apply to have their relatives brought in as well, causing that figure to multiply in no time.

This will change the face of the Emerald Isle forever.

Ireland is already struggling to bridle a homelessness crisis, with 12,000 on the streets and thousands more to be added with the recent ending of an eviction ban. On top of this housing shortage, one-third of Ireland’s hotel rooms are housing refugees and “asylum seekers” (mostly military-age men from unknown places), causing many cities to lose much-needed tourist income.

Instead of housing the 12,000 homeless Irish citizens, Ireland’s minister for children, equality, disability, integration and youth, Roderic O’Gorman, has been sending out advertisements in eight different languages announcing that housing will be provided to those who come to Ireland; these languages are understood in over 30 countries around the world.

O’Gorman rationalized his advertisements by saying the eight languages are the most commonly spoken by those staying in welfare housing, but many in Ireland saw his words as an invitation to the world to come and receive what homeless Irish cannot. Last year, only 23 percent of new welfare in Ireland went to native Irish people.

One would think the government’s response to the housing crisis would be to find solutions to help the Irish people. Instead, most of the country’s resources are going to non-Irish. This includes setting these immigrants up with free housing, food, health care, already limited spots in Irish schools (leaving Irish children with no spots in schools), and even allowing them to vote in Irish elections.

It’s not just politicians in Ireland going against the nation’s sovereignty. Last month, the European Parliament exacerbated this issue by voting in favor of the EU’s Migration Pact, which will force European countries to take in mass migration whenever the EU deems there to be a need. This is on top of the EU recognizing that there has been a 26 percent rise in “irregular immigration” this year.

With the Migration Pact, it will be Brussels, not Ireland, making decisions about Ireland’s borders — another slap in the face to a people already feeling betrayed by their political leadership.

Unfortunately, the Irish government’s desire to import foreign populations has it skipping the vetting of those it brings in. Over 60 percent of “asylum applicants” arriving in Dublin are without ID, making it impossible to deport any later found guilty of violent crimes like rape or murder. Those with false documents are not included in this number.

The Irish people have not yet recovered from other historical attempts to erase their existence. One famous erasure was the An Gorta Mór, also known as Ireland’s Great Hunger — a 19th-century British starvation campaign that resulted in food for 18 million Irish people going to Britain. This caused the country’s population to drop from 8.5 million to 4.5 million.

But today, it is the Irish government stealing from its people to provide for those from outside Ireland.

The Irish government should be taking care of its own; the current housing drought is proof that the country cannot afford to support the rest of the world.

The Irish are already an extreme minority globally. Their generosity may soon make them a homeless minority within their own country.

