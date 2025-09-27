There is no better example of cowardice than a bully whose bluff has been called.

In a blatant attempt at intimidation, Rhode Island Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse sent me an insulting letter this week making all sorts of ridiculous accusations. He then tried to bully me into providing confidential information about my organization, The Heartland Institute.

Whitehouse even leaked his threatening letter to the news media for added impact. The Guardian noted Whitehouse’s letter delivered a message that I am “being watched and could set the stage for continued investigation if Democrats win back a congressional chamber in next November’s midterm elections.”

This follows years of Whitehouse issuing threats to subject The Heartland Institute and me to subpoenas, hearings, and criminal prosecution.

Guess what, Shelly: the joke’s on you.

I am not surprised to receive such a letter from Whitehouse, though I am surprised it took him so long to send one.

Whitehouse’s track record is to verbally flex about and threaten The Heartland Institute when he is in the minority party and has no power to back up his bullying tactics. Then, when Democrats are in the majority and Whitehouse has the authority to schedule hearings, issue subpoenas, and so forth, he becomes quiet as a church mouse and looks for the nearest skirt to hide under.

For example, in November 2020, when Democrats were in the Senate minority, Whitehouse publicly threatened to call hearings, issue subpoenas, and prosecute The Heartland Institute if and when Democrats gained control of the Senate.

Whitehouse then went silent once he had such power with a recent Democrat Senate majority. Why is he back to performative political street theater now that he knows he has no power to back up his empty threats?

He is a bully, and his threats are empty and bloviating.

In a letter I sent to Whitehouse in response to his most recent letter, I presented 22 questions — mostly about basic climate science — for him to answer. I promised that if he truthfully answers my questions, I will look favorably upon providing him with the information he desires.

I suspect the bully won’t have the courage to answer such questions himself.

Whitehouse likely won’t answer because he is the master of grift and the political shakedown. He is adept at taking money from corporate interests and then voting to advance their agenda. He is the master of projecting his own corruption on manufactured boogeymen, falsely accusing American businesses and nonprofit think tanks like The Heartland Institute of engaging in the same behavior that he has honed to a science.

Whitehouse’s hypocrisy knows no bounds. He pontificates about the woke agenda and the need to battle “systemic racism” while he has been a longtime member of a reportedly whites-only social club.

Perhaps the Biden administration’s political weaponization of government has Whitehouse feeling his oats. Perhaps Whitehouse believes he can use the power of his office to perpetually bully and threaten people he doesn’t like.

Well, guess what, Sen. WhitesClub — you are being watched, too. You may have the power of your office, but I have the power of truth and the power of the pen.

He who lives in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, Shelly. Your bluff has been called.

