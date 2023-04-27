Op-Ed: Whistleblower Against Biden Family Corruption Arrested - Then He Disappeared

As the Republican-controlled Congress probes allegations of corrupt dealings by the Biden family, U.S. prosecutors are taking unprecedented action to weaponize the American “justice” system against political opponents.

While the most notable victim of these recent witch hunts is none other than former (and future?) President Donald J. Trump, it seems that there might be another target under attack who has gone mostly under the radar — an Israeli professor named Gal Luft who independently approached the FBI back in 2019 as a whistleblower with claims of nefarious dealings by the Biden family.

The FBI reportedly never followed up with Luft on his claims that apparently run parallel to (or even corroborate and clarify) the content on Hunter Biden’s laptop, but the Southern District of New York did issue an arrest warrant and extradition request almost four years later against the whistleblower. On his way back home to Israel, Luft was arrested at an airport in Cyprus on Feb. 16 on a series of eyebrow-raising charges related to arms trafficking and espionage.

Luft commented on the situation on Twitter, saying, “I’ve been arrested in Cyprus on a politically motivated extradition request by the US. The US, claiming I’m an arms dealer. It would be funny if it weren’t tragic. I’ve never been an arms dealer. [The Department of Justice] is trying to bury me to protect Joe, Jim & Hunter Biden. Shall I name names?”

Now, after posting bail in Cyprus of 400,000 euros (equivalent to about $438,000), as of April 19, the Israeli professor has mysteriously disappeared. At present, his whereabouts and fate are completely unknown.

But who is Gal Luft? And what damning information is he claiming to have on the Biden family?

Luft is a retired lieutenant colonel in the Israel Defense Force. He formed and co-directed a think tank in Washington called the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security. IAGS was a unique conjunction of the right and the left, especially regarding the security and economic benefits of reducing Middle Eastern oil dependency.

In 2014, the China Energy Fund Committee created an American nonprofit arm called CEFC-USA, which secured a contract with the U.S. Department of Energy related to clean coal technology. At this time, Luft and the IAGS became affiliated with the Chinese energy nonprofit.

According to an article published in The New York Times in 2018, one of CEFC-USA’s goals was to gain “access to the key corridors of power in Washington.” As such, the nonprofit began lobbying and courting various governmental and nonprofit bodies as well as notable politicians — including then-Vice President Joe Biden. The Times indicated that the leadership of CEFC-USA initiated their contact with the Biden family in 2015.

“An aide to [Ye Jianming, founder and chairman of CEFC-USA,] met the vice president’s son, Hunter Biden, in Washington. Mr. Ye then met privately with Hunter Biden at a hotel in Miami in May 2017. … Mr. Ye proposed a partnership to invest in American infrastructure and energy deals,” the Times reported.

The Times further noted that, according to congressional researchers, Ye previously held high-ranking positions in a Chinese military organization specializing in the collection of intelligence and the dissemination of propaganda. Similarly, CEFC-USA employed an unusually high number of former Chinese military officers.

According to information on Hunter Biden’s laptop and whistleblower Tony Bobulinksi, the Biden family created Sinohawk Holdings to engage in a partnership with CEFC-USA. The terms included $5 million in payments plus an additional $5 million in gifts to the Biden family.

In this context, the Biden presidential campaign solicited over 50 U.S. intelligence officers to claim that the Hunter Biden laptop was a complete farce and merely the product of a “Russian disinformation campaign.”

While the Sinohawk Holdings deal with CEFC-USA didn’t fully materialize, The Washington Post reported that the Biden family did, in fact, receive about $4.8 million from the Chinese organization. The Post further stated that CEFC-USA officials asked Hunter Biden to inform them of potential investigations during the Trump administration.

“In the summer of 2017, Hunter Biden received a request from Ye that would foreshadow subsequent problems for CEFC. Ye said that a top CEFC associate, Patrick Ho, might be under investigation by U.S. law enforcement and he asked Hunter Biden for help. Hunter Biden told the New Yorker that he agreed to represent Ho and to try to figure out if he was under scrutiny by law enforcement.”

In this context, Gal Luft, who had interacted significantly with CEFC-USA and its officers, approached federal officials in March 2019 as a whistleblower.

According to the New York Post, Luft’s attorney stated that his client “learned explosive information that someone was selling sealed U.S. law enforcement information to Chinese individuals.” More specifically, the attorney claimed that Ye confided to Luft that Hunter Biden had an informant in the FBI “or formerly of the bureau, extremely well-placed, who they paid lots of money to [provide] sealed law enforcement information.” This FBI mole was apparently called “One-Eye.”

Luft’s lawyer further stated, “The DOJ had this information in March 2019 and did nothing. Congress has the Biden bank records but it doesn’t know the reason for the payments. Now it does. The information that the whistleblower — Dr. Luft — gave the DOJ four years ago is the missing link for the reason behind the China-Biden money transfers. Clearly, this is explosive stuff.”

“Coincidentally,” the Southern District of New York issued an arrest warrant for Luft on Nov. 1, 2022.

The timing is astounding. That was just one week before the midterm elections in which the Republican Party ran on the platform of investigating the Bidens and accordingly took control of Congress and the investigative committees. To be clear, by that point the DOJ had sat on and completely ignored Luft’s whistleblower allegations against the Bidens for almost four years.

Luft’s legal team has been in contact with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, who is spearheading the investigations into the Biden family dealings and alleged corruption.

After news got out of Luft’s arrest, Comer commented, “This was the straw that broke the camel’s back. … We’ve had three people that were involved in the Hunter Biden shady business schemes that have communicated with my committee staff this week. … I think that people see the heavy-handedness of the Bidens. Either you’re getting picked up by the DOJ or you’re getting a letter from Hunter Biden’s personal attorney trying to intimidate you.”

Another lawyer for Luft declared, “[The arrest] would be a good way to shut [Luft] up … because he knows a lot of information on Hunter. … Gal’s testimony, if [he is allowed to testify,] will bury Hunter Biden. Even more so, his testimony will shift the attention toward the president himself.”

In other words — as American-Israeli conservative columnist Caroline Glick noted in a piece for the Jewish News Syndicate — the arrest and pending extradition request make it essentially impossible for Luft to testify before Congress. The arrest was made in Cyprus and not in accordance with the extradition treaty between Israel and the U.S. If Luft had been arrested in Israel, he could still have testified remotely while in Israeli custody pending extradition.

But now Luft has disappeared and one of the most damning testimonies against Biden family corruption has been silenced… perhaps forever.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

