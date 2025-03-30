Op-Ed: Will Schumer and the Democrats Continue to Campaign on Hate?

I grew up in the ‘60s and ’70s. This is when the Democrat and Republican parties were relatively sane.

Growing up in a blue-collar, unionized Democrat household meant that we saw government as an arbiter in disagreements. The country club Republicans were for “big business” and the Democrats were for the “little guy.”

Neither the Democrats nor the Republicans saw government as a source of income. Rich or poor, you went to work, did the best you could, and progressed (hopefully) to the mid or upper incomes.

Now that I look back, this view of the country club Republicans and the little guy Democrats was incorrect.

As time went on, Democrats saw their future in the minorities. When I say “minorities” I don’t just mean racial minorities. Any group qualified but usually these groups had a grievance with the general population.

It started out small, as these grievance groups were added to the traditional Democrat party. This continued until Reagan was elected. At this pivotal time in America, Democrats (like my father) could no longer vote for a Democrat for president because of the issue of abortion.

The abortion issue forced dedicated Christians to vote for Reagan, then Bush, then Bush, then Trump, or compromise their religious beliefs as many Democrats did.

However, in the following years, AIDS (HIV) and the acceptance and then celebration of deviant sexual lifestyles made dedicated traditional Democrats flee.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was embracing the transgender agenda.

This coupled with Trump’s second presidential candidacy, with many democrats believing that Trump was cheated last time, drove traditional Democrats to vote Republican.

These Democrats, led by the likes of Chuck Schumer, consistently became more and more hateful toward Republicans. Pandering to this new constituency drove the party further to the left. Schumer’s method was to gaslight one of the malcontent groups, then point to the right and put the blame on Republicans for all their ills.

At some point, as Schumer was going turbo-speed speed painting himself into a corner, the minority leader began to see that gaslighting these grievance groups was not a sustainable plan.

Early on, he cheered as they became more hateful, but then they became dangerous. Physically dangerous.

Firebombing Tesla (once a proud leftist symbol of radical environmentalism) was now acceptable for many media types and some of the elected Democrats. However, even Chuck Schumer (and the others riding the gaslighting wave) are now faltering.

The monster that they created is now going to consume them.

The Schumers and Pelosis of the world (regardless of past perceptions) are not the wild, looney lefties. They fed and cared for the monster. They used the monster as a political “enforcer” for years. This weapon has been an effective tool, but now, the monster has realized it’s more powerful than its caretaker.

Schumer has been able to do “political deals” with the Republicans for years… that is not acceptable now with this monster.

It is insatiable and without the political mind to realize that it’s “give and take” — The monster only understands the “take” part