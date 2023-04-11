Op-Ed: We Won It on the Battlefield and Inscribed It in Stone - Now It Is Slipping Away

A world of trouble is at the doorstep of America’s freedom as the relentless attacks on our nation’s order and citizens’ rights slip further into the darkness.

Americans are rightly questioning whether our country’s foundational mantra, “equal justice under law” — the words inscribed across the front of the U.S. Supreme Court — is recoverable or is now just a hollow catchphrase with last week’s indictment of the 45th president of the United States.

There is no disguising the fact that the allegations are part of a nearly seven-year-long and ongoing series of events that began with the FBI’s investigation of President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. It goes from Russiagate to the two impeachment proceedings and from the FBI raid on the former president’s Florida home to the arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom of the leading Republican candidate for president.

There are other plot points but that is the story in its essence, a story about the relentless assault on the American way of political life as outlined in the Constitution — and the sheer ugliness of the appearance of a double standard of justice that too many Americans have experienced firsthand for years now.

But maybe that sounds too abstract, too academic, for there are real consequences that impact our lives far from scholarly debates about law and procedure.

So let’s be frank: It’s about the power-hungry leadership out to destroy a man and millions of other Americans who stand up to defend our constitutional rights and advocate for “America First” — the very same position for which generations of men and women have shed their blood and sacrificed their lives.

People like to dominate other people. It’s one of the dark facts of human nature. We see it all around the world, and if we are surprised to see it here, it’s worth remembering that the Founding Fathers understood this about human nature. With purpose, our Founders sought to ameliorate the effects of this ugly disposition, precisely with the Constitution.

As James Madison, who is celebrated as the Father of the Constitution, wrote in Federalist No. 51, “If Men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and the next place, oblige it to control itself.”

And that’s where we are now — one side is making a run at absolute power by trying to destroy Trump, the man who represents the other side.

The leadership of the progressive faction includes not just political officials but also the parroting propaganda press, federal bureaucracies, including the intelligence services, and corporate oligarchs. In other words, we are watching centers of institutional power networked into an aspiring tyranny.

The indictment and arraignment of Trump is a dark moment in our history, and it is likely to get darker. But remember that you are the light — you, your families, your communities.

Together we stand on the shoulders of our ancestors, from the Founding Fathers through the greatest generation to the present. We stand and fight, we persevere, we bring the light with us wherever we go. Let the torch of freedom never dim and justice be always blind for all.

God bless you, the sons and daughters of light, and God bless America.

