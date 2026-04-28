Share
News
An aerial cityscape of Dubai at sunset with modern skyscrapers, illuminated highways, busy traffic, and dense urban development.
An aerial cityscape of Dubai at sunset with modern skyscrapers, illuminated highways, busy traffic, and dense urban development. (Kusska / Getty Images)

OPEC Unexpectedly Loses a Member in Shock to Global Oil Market

 By Jack Davis  April 28, 2026 at 6:55am
Share

The United Arab Emirates announced Tuesday that as of Friday it is quitting OPEC, adding uncertainty to the global oil markets.

The UAE, one of 12 OPEC members, was hammered by Iran during the war that is currently on pause. As noted by CNBC, the UAE has also been impacted by Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The nation was the third-largest OPEC producer as of February after Saudi Arabia and Iraq. It has been part of OPEC since 1967.

The UAE’s action came as oil was trading at just under $100 per barrel after surpassing the threshold earlier.

“The United Arab Emirates today announced its decision to exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC and OPEC+), effective 1 May 2026. This decision reflects the UAE’s long-term strategic and economic vision and evolving energy profile, including accelerated investment in domestic energy production, and reinforces its commitment to a responsible, reliable, and forward-looking role in global energy markets,” the nation’s official news outlet reported.

“This decision follows a comprehensive review of the UAE’s production policy and its current and future capacity and is based on our national interest and our commitment to contributing effectively to meeting the market’s pressing needs,” the release said.

The report added, “A stable global energy system depends on flexible, reliable, and affordable supply. The UAE has invested to meet evolving demand efficiently and responsibly, prioritizing stability, affordability, and sustainability.”

“The decision reflects a policy-driven evolution in the UAE’s approach, enhancing flexibility to respond to market dynamics while continuing to contribute to stability in a measured and responsible manner,” the report said.

Related:
Trump Says Iran Just Alerted Him That They Are in 'A State of Collapse'

The announcement also hinted that the UAE would increase production.

“Following its exit, the UAE will continue to act responsibly, bringing additional production to market in a gradual and measured manner, aligned with demand and market conditions. With a large and competitive resource base, the UAE will continue working with partners to develop resources, supporting economic growth and diversification,” the report said.

The article said leaving OPEC “enhances the UAE’s ability to respond to evolving market needs,” adding that “the time has come to focus our efforts on what our national interest dictates and our commitment to our investors, customers, partners and global energy markets.”

A report in the Associated Press framed the pullout as part of a regional duel with Saudi Arabia, saying the “UAE has been increasingly trying to leverage its own foreign policy in the Middle East” that has contradicted the Saudis.

A report from The New York Times said there were “festering tensions” between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




United Airlines Flight Reportedly Struck by a Drone at 3,000 Feet
Iran-Linked Group Claims Responsibility as 'Terrorist Incident' Is Declared in London
Secret Service Arrests Suspect for Breaching White House Security Perimeter During King Charles' Visit
Two Financial Giants Deal the SPLC Another Devastating Blow in Wake of Indictment
Watch: King Charles Gifts Trump Historic Artifact with a Personal Connection to the President
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation