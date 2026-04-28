OPEC Unexpectedly Loses a Member in Shock to Global Oil Market

The United Arab Emirates announced Tuesday that as of Friday it is quitting OPEC, adding uncertainty to the global oil markets.

The UAE, one of 12 OPEC members, was hammered by Iran during the war that is currently on pause. As noted by CNBC, the UAE has also been impacted by Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The nation was the third-largest OPEC producer as of February after Saudi Arabia and Iraq. It has been part of OPEC since 1967.

The UAE’s action came as oil was trading at just under $100 per barrel after surpassing the threshold earlier.

UAE quits OPEC, a major blow to world’s biggest oil exporters and leading member Saudi Arabia as Iran war roils global energy markets. https://t.co/bXf84YxXJM pic.twitter.com/MhXwy2OOGK — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 28, 2026

“The United Arab Emirates today announced its decision to exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC and OPEC+), effective 1 May 2026. This decision reflects the UAE’s long-term strategic and economic vision and evolving energy profile, including accelerated investment in domestic energy production, and reinforces its commitment to a responsible, reliable, and forward-looking role in global energy markets,” the nation’s official news outlet reported.

“This decision follows a comprehensive review of the UAE’s production policy and its current and future capacity and is based on our national interest and our commitment to contributing effectively to meeting the market’s pressing needs,” the release said.

The UAE has played with the idea of leaving OPEC since 2020 The rift with Saudi Arabia further contributes to this decision trying to wean off Saudi influence as the UAE is trying to go it alone feeling their voice was no longer effectively heard It provides Abu Dhabi with… https://t.co/EcqOQp4OLu — Dr Andreas Krieg (@andreas_krieg) April 28, 2026

The report added, “A stable global energy system depends on flexible, reliable, and affordable supply. The UAE has invested to meet evolving demand efficiently and responsibly, prioritizing stability, affordability, and sustainability.”

“The decision reflects a policy-driven evolution in the UAE’s approach, enhancing flexibility to respond to market dynamics while continuing to contribute to stability in a measured and responsible manner,” the report said.

The announcement also hinted that the UAE would increase production.

🇦🇪 The UAE announces it will leave OPEC: Effective May 1st, the decision ends a 59-year membership and reflects a focus on “what the UAE’s national interest requires, its commitment to its investment and importing partners, and the needs of the market.” The country has stated… pic.twitter.com/pTvCunwzja — Hedgeye (@Hedgeye) April 28, 2026

“Following its exit, the UAE will continue to act responsibly, bringing additional production to market in a gradual and measured manner, aligned with demand and market conditions. With a large and competitive resource base, the UAE will continue working with partners to develop resources, supporting economic growth and diversification,” the report said.

The article said leaving OPEC “enhances the UAE’s ability to respond to evolving market needs,” adding that “the time has come to focus our efforts on what our national interest dictates and our commitment to our investors, customers, partners and global energy markets.”

A report in the Associated Press framed the pullout as part of a regional duel with Saudi Arabia, saying the “UAE has been increasingly trying to leverage its own foreign policy in the Middle East” that has contradicted the Saudis.

🚨 HUGE WIN FOR TRUMP: UAE Just LEFT OPEC — Will Pump WAY MORE OIL! The United Arab Emirates is exiting OPEC and ramping up independent oil production.

This is massive for America First energy dominance and lower gas prices! Repost if you love seeing Trump’s policies… pic.twitter.com/WioGdPR35i — America Pulse News (@AmericaPulseNew) April 28, 2026

A report from The New York Times said there were “festering tensions” between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.