An Open Letter to Ron Reagan Jr.

Dear Mr. Reagan,

Like many Americans, even among the more conservative, I was not a fan of everything your father did while he was president (admittedly, I was not even alive during his time in office — I was born in 1986.)

But I definitely admired him for his Christian faith — and his willingness to be so public about it.

Last week, I read an article about the advertisement you cut for the Freedom From Religion Foundation where you admitted you were proud to be an atheist and that you were “not afraid of burning in hell.” I must admit I was caught off guard completely — more so saddened — by that comment.

Please don’t misunderstand me. I don’t claim to be any better of a person than you because I am a Christian and you are an atheist. In fact, there is no more flawed and wicked of a person I know of than myself. I fail my Savior every day, either by my words, my thoughts, my actions, or all three. The only good thing I can say about myself is that I am a sinner saved by God’s unceasing grace.

But this letter is not about me.

The Bible says in Romans 3:23, “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.” (KJV)

In addition, Scripture says that since we are born sinners, we cannot be with Him, a holy, righteous God, in Heaven. Romans 6:23 says, “For the wages of sin is death.” Revelation 20:14 says, “And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death.”

Mr. Reagan, I implore you to reconsider your stance on hell. It is not something to take lightly.

The Bible is very clear that hell is a real place.

Luke 16:19-31 says:

“There was a certain rich man, which was clothed in purple and fine linen, and fared sumptuously every day: And there was a certain beggar named Lazarus, which was laid at his gate, full of sores, And desiring to be fed with the crumbs which fell from the rich man’s table: moreover the dogs came and licked his sores. And it came to pass, that the beggar died, and was carried by the angels into Abraham’s bosom: the rich man also died, and was buried; And in hell he lift up his eyes, being in torments, and seeth Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom. And he cried and said, Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus, that he may dip the tip of his finger in water, and cool my tongue; for I am tormented in this flame.

But Abraham said, Son, remember that thou in thy lifetime receivedst thy good things, and likewise Lazarus evil things: but now he is comforted, and thou art tormented. And beside all this, between us and you there is a great gulf fixed: so that they which would pass from hence to you cannot; neither can they pass to us, that would come from thence. Then he said, I pray thee therefore, father, that thou wouldest send him to my father’s house: For I have five brethren; that he may testify unto them, lest they also come into this place of torment. Abraham saith unto him, They have Moses and the prophets; let them hear them. And he said, Nay, father Abraham: but if one went unto them from the dead, they will repent. And he said unto him, If they hear not Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded, though one rose from the dead.”

The good news is that you or I don’t have to go to hell — we owed a sin debt we can never repay, but Jesus paid that price for us by dying on the cross.

Romans 5:8 states, “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”

You cannot earn your way to heaven by works or by being a “good person.” All you have to do is to admit you are a sinner worthy of eternal damnation in hell and then ask Jesus to save you.

Romans 10:9 says, “If thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.”

Suppose I am completely wrong about my beliefs. Suppose when we die everything just “fades to black,” as some say.

You have absolutely nothing to lose by maintaining these beliefs.

But, if I am right, and there is a heaven and hell when we die, you have everything to lose.

Christians serve a loving God who desires that no one would go to hell — not even the vilest and most evil among us. (II Peter 3:9)

I pray you reconsider your stance on hell and salvation before it is too late. Some people may want you to go to hell, but I certainly don’t.

God bless you,

Dan

