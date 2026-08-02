OpenAI Employees Dropped More Than $296K on Democrats While Republicans Got Nothing, Filings Show

Staff from five of the world’s leading artificial intelligence companies disproportionately donated more than a million dollars to Democrats in the second quarter of 2026 alone.

Employees at Anthropic, Google, OpenAI, Meta and xAI gave a combined total of $2.02 million to Democrats and $274,000 to Republicans, according to Federal Election Commission records covering April 1 through June 30, 2026. OpenAI employees appeared to have given exclusively to Democrats the quarter, while employees at rivals Google, Meta, Anthropic and xAI showed significant bias toward Democrats in their donations.

OpenAI employees in particular donated 100% of their roughly $71,000 individual and roughly $225,000 political action committee contributions to Democrat-based groups in Q2 of 2026, and nothing to Republican groups, according to their FEC filings. Two hundred thousand dollars of this was a single donation to DreamNYC, which supported Democratic New York State Assemblyman Alex Bores — a prominent advocate of AI regulation — in his failed 2026 House run, according to the SuperPAC’s website.

In 2025, OpenAI’s president and co-founder Greg Brockman and his wife donated a combined $25 million to pro-Trump super PAC Maga Inc, the New York Times reported .

By comparison, Google staff gave 72.4% of its total of over $608,000 in contributions to Democrats and only 1.8 % to Republicans, according to FEC records. Meta staff similarly donated more than 65% of its $245,000 total to Democrats, but gave a significant 22% to Republicans. It could not be determined whether the Google and Meta contributions came specifically from employees in those companies’ AI divisions.

OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta each did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Anthropic offered up the most to Democrats and Republicans, with 68.8% of the staff’s roughly $1,616,000 donations going to Democrats and 12.9% sent to Republicans, FEC records showed. The company’s gifts to Republicans were roughly 19 times more than Google’s, and about 4 times more than Meta’s.

Anthropic researcher Daniel Ziegler gave $500,000 to DreamNYC, according to FEC records. His single contribution accounts for roughly 31% of all Anthropic employee giving in the quarter.

“AnthroPAC, Anthropic’s employee-funded political action committee, brought in more than $275k in Q2 — more than similar PACs from tech giants like Google and Amazon have raised in recent quarters,” Politico’s Jacob Wendler said in a post on X. “Contributions [from AnthroPAC] were 55/45 split R to D.”

Employees of Grok parent company xAI only donated $1,641 total in contributions in Q2 of 2026, with $1,041 going to Democrats and a single $600 gift to a Republican.

“Grok is the most politically neutral and objectively truth-seeking AI,” Elon Musk claimed in a post on X. Musk referenced the findings of a study from The Neutrality Project that asked AI models political survey questions and ranked Grok 4.5 the most neutral with a -0.02 score.

Models from other major AI companies ranked further left; OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Luna scored -0.46, Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5 scored -0.48, Meta’s Llama 3.3 70B scored -0.55 and Google’s Gemma 3 27B scored -0.56, according to the study.

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