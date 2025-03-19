Share
Commentary
A sign hangs on the wall outside the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as a Transgender Pride flag hangs outside the office of Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL) (R) in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill, on February 25, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Commentary
A sign hangs on the wall outside the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as a Transgender Pride flag hangs outside the office of Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL) (R) in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill, on February 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Al Drago / Getty Images)

Openly LGBT Federal Judge Tells Trump He Can't Control Who's in US Military

 By Samantha Chang  March 19, 2025 at 8:11am
Share

An openly gay, Uruguayan-born federal judge appointed by former President Joe Biden has ordered the U.S. military not to enforce President Donald Trump’s executive order banning “transgender” soldiers.

In so doing, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes has joined a motley crew of left-wing, activist judges who are openly defying Trump’s directives in furtherance of his America-First agenda.

In a rambling, 79-page opinion granting a preliminary injunction against the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Reyes slammed Trump’s transgender military ban as unfair and fueled by animus.

“The Military Ban is soaked in animus and dripping with pretext,” Reyes wrote.

She adds: “Its language is unabashedly demeaning, its policy stigmatizes transgender persons as inherently unfit, and its conclusions bear no relation to fact.”

Reyes laughably insisted that Trump has not proven that allowing trans individuals in the Armed Forces compromises military readiness.

In his Jan. 27 executive order, Trump said men who pretend to be women (and vice-versa) have physical and mental handicaps that undermine the “high mental and physical health standards to ensure our military can deploy, fight, and win, including in austere conditions and without the benefit of routine medical treatment or special provisions.”

Do you believe anyone struggling with an untreated mental disorders - including transgender individuals - should be kept out of the military?

“Beyond the hormonal and surgical medical interventions involved, adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life,” the president wrote.

He also explained, “A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.”

Trump noted that it’s not just gender dysphoria — a debilitating psychological condition — that precludes an individual from meeting military fitness standards.

“[M]any mental and physical health conditions are incompatible with active duty, from conditions that require substantial medication or medical treatment to bipolar and related disorders, eating disorders, suicidality, and prior psychiatric hospitalization,” he noted.

Numerous scientific studies have concluded that transgender individuals are significantly more prone to suicide, depression, schizophrenia, drug abuse, and other mental health crises.

Related:
Watch: Karoline Leavitt Lays Out Disturbing Facts That Explain Why Trump Signed Department of Education Death Sentence

It is well-documented that radical surgeries — such as breast implants or removals, penile implants or removals — are very expensive and require lengthy recovery periods.

If you’re a soldier whose job is to protect the homeland, it’s unquestionable that taking months off to heal from “sex-change” operations while taking daily doses of potent painkillers would undermine your military readiness.

It’s the same situation for people who get numerous plastic surgeries or undergo cancer treatments. Recovery takes time and exacts an emotional toll.

For Judge Ana Reyes to pretend that the hormone therapies, surgeries, and drug regimens an individual must undergo in order to “transition” has no impact on their ability to perform their job properly is patently absurd.

Reyes trying to block Trump’s executive order is a pernicious subversion of the will of the American people who voted him into office.

Does anyone actually think the nation’s founders thought it would be a great idea to let women who pretend to be men defend the homeland?

Instead of frivolously issuing injunctions, activist judges who oppose Trump‘s agenda should try to win a presidential election if they want to socially re-engineer American society.

In the meanwhile, they should stick to their day jobs and interpret laws that are already in the books and not illegally legislate from the bench. Nobody voted for them.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Spine-of-Steel Bondi Tells Judge to Pound Sand, Says Admin Will Follow the Law Instead of Crony Judge
Openly LGBT Federal Judge Tells Trump He Can't Control Who's in US Military
Gutfeld's Kennedy Once Auditioned with Joy Behar, And It Was Embarrassingly Bad for 'The View' Host
Trump Orders Military to Plan Operation for Retaking Panama Canal: Report
Trump Turns Rosie O'Donnell's Flight to Ireland Into a Joke, Shuts Her Down with One Line to Irish PM
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation