Operation Mockingbird and DOGE: Exposing Deep State Corruption

For decades, the deep state has quietly manipulated American institutions, consolidating power beyond the reach of the electorate. Two distinct efforts—Operation Mockingbird and the contemporary DOGE (Disclosure of Government Expenditures) movement—highlight different aspects of this subversion.

While Operation Mockingbird sought to control public opinion through media infiltration, DOGE aims to expose the unchecked bureaucratic network that leeches taxpayer dollars. By examining these two movements, we can recognize the systemic corruption within our government and advocate for true conservative reform.

Operation Mockingbird: A Deep State Propaganda Machine

Operation Mockingbird was a covert CIA initiative designed to control American media narratives, ensuring that the public only received government-approved messaging.

This operation, which began in the late 1940s, saw the CIA infiltrate top news organizations, using journalists as government operatives to shape public perception in favor of U.S. foreign policy and intelligence interests.

Historical Evidence and Investigations

Despite official denials, congressional investigations have confirmed the existence of Operation Mockingbird. In 1975, the Church Committee (a United States Senate select committee convened to investigate intelligence agency abuses) uncovered extensive CIA ties to journalists and media outlets, revealing that at least 50 journalists had secret relationships with the agency.

This manipulation of the press continued for decades under different guises, reinforcing deep-state influence over American discourse.

A 1977 Rolling Stone exposé by Carl Bernstein exposed over 400 journalists as CIA assets, including prominent figures from The New York Times, Newsweek, and CBS News. The revelations highlighted how the intelligence community used the press to steer public opinion, a practice that continues today under the guise of corporate media censorship and “fact-checking.”

The Enduring Threat of Media Manipulation

While the CIA may not officially run Operation Mockingbird today, the precedent it set continues. The mainstream media remains an extension of the deep state, perpetuating leftist narratives while silencing conservative voices.

Alternative media and independent journalists fight an uphill battle against big-tech censorship and algorithmic suppression, reinforcing the need for decentralized platforms and grassroots activism.

DOGE: The Conservative Fight Against Deep-State Bureaucracy

While Operation Mockingbird manipulated public opinion, DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency) seeks to expose the modern deep state’s financial corruption.

The primary concern is not just elected officials but an entrenched bureaucracy that operates outside of public accountability, funneling taxpayer dollars into private hands.

The Shadow Bureaucracy: A System of Corruption

Unlike the Cold War-era deep state, which relied on secrecy and propaganda, today’s deep state hides in the open, embedded in the financial framework of government contracts and grants.

An alarming number—over 7 million people—receive federal compensation but are not officially counted as federal employees. This hidden army consists of 4.8 million contractors and 2.3 million grant recipients who operate with little oversight, pushing leftist agendas under the cover of government programs.

The watchdog group Open the Books has revealed that federal grants and contracts far exceed direct spending on government salaries. While the federal workforce remains around 2.2 million employees, the number of off-payroll recipients of government funds has exploded.

These unelected individuals drive policy decisions, ensuring that taxpayer money flows to politically connected organizations, including radical activist groups.