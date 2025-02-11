Operation Mockingbird and DOGE: Exposing Deep State Corruption
For decades, the deep state has quietly manipulated American institutions, consolidating power beyond the reach of the electorate. Two distinct efforts—Operation Mockingbird and the contemporary DOGE (Disclosure of Government Expenditures) movement—highlight different aspects of this subversion.
While Operation Mockingbird sought to control public opinion through media infiltration, DOGE aims to expose the unchecked bureaucratic network that leeches taxpayer dollars. By examining these two movements, we can recognize the systemic corruption within our government and advocate for true conservative reform.
Operation Mockingbird: A Deep State Propaganda Machine
Operation Mockingbird was a covert CIA initiative designed to control American media narratives, ensuring that the public only received government-approved messaging.
This operation, which began in the late 1940s, saw the CIA infiltrate top news organizations, using journalists as government operatives to shape public perception in favor of U.S. foreign policy and intelligence interests.
Historical Evidence and Investigations
Despite official denials, congressional investigations have confirmed the existence of Operation Mockingbird. In 1975, the Church Committee (a United States Senate select committee convened to investigate intelligence agency abuses) uncovered extensive CIA ties to journalists and media outlets, revealing that at least 50 journalists had secret relationships with the agency.
This manipulation of the press continued for decades under different guises, reinforcing deep-state influence over American discourse.
A 1977 Rolling Stone exposé by Carl Bernstein exposed over 400 journalists as CIA assets, including prominent figures from The New York Times, Newsweek, and CBS News. The revelations highlighted how the intelligence community used the press to steer public opinion, a practice that continues today under the guise of corporate media censorship and “fact-checking.”
The Enduring Threat of Media Manipulation
While the CIA may not officially run Operation Mockingbird today, the precedent it set continues. The mainstream media remains an extension of the deep state, perpetuating leftist narratives while silencing conservative voices.
Alternative media and independent journalists fight an uphill battle against big-tech censorship and algorithmic suppression, reinforcing the need for decentralized platforms and grassroots activism.
DOGE: The Conservative Fight Against Deep-State Bureaucracy
While Operation Mockingbird manipulated public opinion, DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency) seeks to expose the modern deep state’s financial corruption.
The primary concern is not just elected officials but an entrenched bureaucracy that operates outside of public accountability, funneling taxpayer dollars into private hands.
The Shadow Bureaucracy: A System of Corruption
Unlike the Cold War-era deep state, which relied on secrecy and propaganda, today’s deep state hides in the open, embedded in the financial framework of government contracts and grants.
An alarming number—over 7 million people—receive federal compensation but are not officially counted as federal employees. This hidden army consists of 4.8 million contractors and 2.3 million grant recipients who operate with little oversight, pushing leftist agendas under the cover of government programs.
The watchdog group Open the Books has revealed that federal grants and contracts far exceed direct spending on government salaries. While the federal workforce remains around 2.2 million employees, the number of off-payroll recipients of government funds has exploded.
These unelected individuals drive policy decisions, ensuring that taxpayer money flows to politically connected organizations, including radical activist groups.
The Deep State’s Financial Web
The deep state’s financial control is most evident in defense contracts and nonprofit funding. Federal contractors—often the largest contributors to political campaigns—spend millions influencing Congress, creating a revolving door between government agencies and private corporations.
For example, in 2021 alone, Congress allocated over $700 billion for both defense and civilian services, a sum that dwarfs direct federal salaries. Much of this money is funneled to politically connected defense contractors and NGOs that push progressive policies, ensuring that government spending remains a tool for leftist social engineering.
Weak Oversight and Regulatory Capture
Over the years, federal contractors have successfully lobbied to weaken oversight. Until the mid-1990s, agencies were prohibited from fully considering past vendor performance when renewing contracts, allowing wasteful and even fraudulent contractors to continue receiving taxpayer money.
Watchdog reports consistently rank numerous federal programs as high-risk due to financial mismanagement and corruption. These programs, which overwhelmingly rely on for-profit contractors and nonprofit grant recipients, represent the worst cost overruns and performance failures.
Congress’s Role in Deep-State Funding
Despite claims of fighting government waste, both major political parties sustain the deep state. Many Republicans campaign on shrinking government but continue approving massive defense and contracting budgets.
Democrats, meanwhile, advocate for increased social spending, which is often funneled into left-wing nonprofits that rely on government money. This bipartisan corruption allows Congress to ensure that the deep state remains well-funded, while the American taxpayer shoulders trillions in national debt.
Solutions: Conservative Reforms for a Transparent Government
1. Full Disclosure of Contractor Influence
To dismantle the deep state, we must start with transparency. All federal contractors and top executives should be required to disclose their political donations, lobbying activities, and affiliations with activist organizations. This will expose the corrupt cycle of political favoritism and force accountability.
2. Lifetime Employment Ban for Former Government Officials
The revolving door between government agencies and lucrative contractors is a major source of corruption. A lifetime ban should be placed on all former federal employees, preventing them from earning more than $200,000 per year from any organization receiving more than half its revenue from government contracts. This would break the cycle of bureaucratic cronyism.
3. Real-Time Public Databases for Government Spending
All government agencies should be required to maintain real-time, publicly accessible databases tracking every dollar spent on contracts and grants. This would shine a light on wasteful spending and eliminate the secrecy that allows deep-state actors to thrive.
Conclusion: The Conservative Call to Action
Operation Mockingbird and DOGE expose two critical aspects of deep-state corruption—media control and financial entrenchment. The intelligence community and bureaucracy have long worked together to push leftist narratives and expand government influence at the expense of American taxpayers.
While past reform efforts have fallen short, grassroots conservatives must demand action. Exposing and dismantling the deep state requires vigilance, transparency, and accountability.
By taking control of the narrative and holding government spending to account, we can restore a government that serves the people—not entrenched bureaucrats and their corporate allies. The power is in our hands—if we choose to wield it.
The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.
Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.