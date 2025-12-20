Operation Relentless Justice Saves Hundreds of Child Sex Victims: DOJ

The scourge of sexual exploitation of children has exploded in the U.S. with the social media technology that has revolutionized American politics.

It’s a cause that’s been taken up by celebrities — like NFL and college football star Tim Tebow. It’s an issue that’s implicated some of the biggest Big Tech companies in the world.

And on Friday, President Donald Trump’s Justice Department announced the results of an operation that will take child sex criminals offline and off the streets.

In a news release issued less than a week before Christmas, the DOJ announced that its “Operation Relentless Justice” had successfully found hundreds of child victims — and hundreds of alleged sex criminals.

Calling it a “a coordinated enforcement effort to identify, track, and arrest child sex predators,” 56 FBI field offices, the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section in the Department’s Criminal Division, and U.S. attorneys’ offices across the country worked together.

The results?

“The nationwide crackdown resulted in over 205 child victims being located and the arrests of over 293 child sexual abuse offenders,” the DOJ announced.

“We will not allow evil criminals who prey on children to evade justice,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in the release.

“Our federal agents have worked tirelessly alongside our state and local partners to track down these vile predators, and now our prosecutors will ensure they receive severe punishments to match their horrific crimes.”

FBI Director Kash Patel doubled down on that commitment.

“Operation Relentless Justice shows no child will be forgotten and that all predators targeting the most vulnerable amongst us will be held accountable,” he said in the release.

“This year, the FBI has led multiple nationwide surges across the U.S. to find and arrest hundreds of child predators.

“We will not stop until every child can live a life free of exploitation. We will utilize the strength of all our field offices and our federal, state, and local partners to protect communities across the nation from such horrific crimes.”

The list of alleged crimes involved is stomach-churning:

The production, distribution, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Online enticement and transportation of minors.

Child sex trafficking.

Perhaps even more sickeningly, the alleged criminals run the gamut of society.

One of the alleged offenders includes an airman in Dallas, who was arrested alongside his wife for producing child sex material.

Worse yet, another arrest involved a police officer in North Carolina who allegedly distributed child sex material to an undercover officer — while openly discussing his interest having sexual contact with children.

The Miami FBI field office arrested a Guatemalan national who had been previously deported in 2011. The national also had previous arrests for battery, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and carrying a concealed weapon.

There was also a Virginia man who persuaded a 14-year-old to produce sexual material. That victim attempted to kill herself after the Virginia man allegedly told her to kill herself, according to the release.

Operation Relentless Justice comes on the heels of two other operations.

In May, Operation Restore Justice saw the rescue of 115 children and the arrests of 205 child sex abuse offenders.

In August, Operation Enduring Justice resulted in the rescue of 133 children and the arrests of 234 offenders.

