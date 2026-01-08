Share
Premium
Opinion
Is it time for Republicans to start expanding the limits for denaturalization for immigrants whose cultures are not compatible with the flourishing of American society?
Premium
Is it time for Republicans to start expanding the limits for denaturalization for immigrants whose cultures are not compatible with the flourishing of American society? (Stadtratte - iStock / Getty Images)

Opinion: Denaturalize All Somali Nationals and Deport Every Somali - Teach Immigrants That if You Don't Police Your Own, We Will Send You All Back Home

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 8, 2026 at 10:51am
Share

Over half or more of $18 billion in Medicaid programs disbursed in Minnesota since 2018 may be fraudulent. That’s not my estimation, that’s the estimation of U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson, and he’s just looking at one area of fraudulent billing in a state that’s starting to look like a Somali Santa Claus.

We’re told not to notice the affinity group aspect of this massive fraud. We’re told that the Somalis are hard-working, contributing members of Minnesota’s economy, even though the numbers show that’s very much not the case. And, at the very least, we’re told that doing something about it is going to cause unrest.

Indeed, so it has: On Wednesday, a 37-year-old protester in a car who refused to follow orders while she was trying to interfere with Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minneapolis was shot and killed after authorities say she “weaponized” her SUV. The left is trying to turn her into the new George Floyd, but it’s a bit difficult to make a Karen disobeying orders and using a massive automobile as a potential killing machine because she didn’t like the politics of the people enforcing the law into a martyr. They’ll keep trying anyway.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Walz Rages That ICE Won't Share Shooting Evidence With Sanctuary City Minneapolis – Which Outright Refuses to Cooperate With ICE
Trump Admin Makes Huge Move to Stop US Taxpayers From Funding Somali Terrorism
GRAPHIC FOOTAGE: Conservative Lawmaker Hit in Head by Homemade Mortar-like Explosive as Extremists Ratchet up Violence in Honduras
Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Rhetoric: Huge NYC Crowd Chants That They'll Kill Noem, ICE Agents
Breaking: 2 Shot in Oregon After Trying to Run Over Border Patrol Agents
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation