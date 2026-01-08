Opinion: Denaturalize All Somali Nationals and Deport Every Somali - Teach Immigrants That if You Don't Police Your Own, We Will Send You All Back Home

Over half or more of $18 billion in Medicaid programs disbursed in Minnesota since 2018 may be fraudulent. That’s not my estimation, that’s the estimation of U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson, and he’s just looking at one area of fraudulent billing in a state that’s starting to look like a Somali Santa Claus.

We’re told not to notice the affinity group aspect of this massive fraud. We’re told that the Somalis are hard-working, contributing members of Minnesota’s economy, even though the numbers show that’s very much not the case. And, at the very least, we’re told that doing something about it is going to cause unrest.

Indeed, so it has: On Wednesday, a 37-year-old protester in a car who refused to follow orders while she was trying to interfere with Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minneapolis was shot and killed after authorities say she “weaponized” her SUV. The left is trying to turn her into the new George Floyd, but it’s a bit difficult to make a Karen disobeying orders and using a massive automobile as a potential killing machine because she didn’t like the politics of the people enforcing the law into a martyr. They’ll keep trying anyway.

