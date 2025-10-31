Opinion: Let's Be Honest About Why the Jews Are Hated - They're God's Chosen People

Israel and the Jewish people have been in the headlines a lot recently, thanks in part to Tucker Carlson’s and Candace Owens’ ongoing bizarre rants.

Further, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeir announced last week that his office had been “notified of multiple, specific death threats made to Jewish conservative media members who live in Florida.”

Texas resident Nicholas Ray — who goes by the username “@zionistarescum” — had been arrested in response to such threats, allegedly made against Laura Loomer, Josh Hammer, and Seth Dillon, according to Politico.