Opinion: Is Jeff Sessions a Player in the Mueller Coup?

If you had any doubt as to whether Robert Mueller’s “Russian interference investigation” was just a front for a coup against the U.S. government, wonder no more. Mueller threw a bone to the Russians with his meaningless indictments against a few of who are beyond U.S. reach and never will be prosecuted. With this accomplished, Mueller undertook the real reason he was appointed the special counsel — to carry out the coup. Very recent developments demonstrate that Mueller is now in a full-court press to tighten the noose around President Donald Trump’s neck.

Some have compared a federal prosecutor with his briefcase to a “thousand-pound gorilla with a loaded AR-15.” This is because of the tremendous power and endless resources of the federal government. A federal prosecutor can force someone to do whatever they want him to do by simply “grinding” him until he cooperates.

“Grinding” entails constant court motions, demands for documents, search warrants, and an assortment of legal machinations that forces the target into a likely loss of his employment, a fortune in legal bills and destruction of his reputation.

Those who have been hauled in by Mueller’s coup have learned this the hard way. Thinking they can hold out, many have mortgaged their houses and drained all their assets just to discover they are merely spinning their wheels while the government lawyers sit back and wait. And federal prosecutors can wait for as long as it takes to break their target.

Those who won’t give up pay dearly for it. Just ask Paul Manafort. Holding out not only ruined him, personally and financially, but put him in solitary confinement and within a single jury vote of possible life imprisonment. Trials like this serve as a warning to anyone considering not cooperating with federal prosecutors who have over a 90 percent conviction rate.

The coup has done this to a long line of people connected to Trump. Sooner or later, they agree to cooperate with the coup with a promise of immunity and, in some cases, a guilty plea to a much-reduced crime.

These chosen targets are getting closer and closer to Trump.

Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, was put through the coup’s wringer before finally agreeing to a lesser plea in exchange for an agreement to cooperate with the coup. Those in his position will say anything the coup demands of them or the deal will be off and they’ll be crushed by the prosecutors. Very recently, the coup announced that Cohen has admitted that he and Trump both committed crimes under the Federal Election Laws.

A few days ago, Allen Weisselberg, the Chief Financial Officer of the Trump Organization, agreed to cooperate with the coup in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

One target at a time the coup is turning Trump’s inner circle of trusted friends against him and stirring up serious impeachment talk.

Everything described above happened because of one man — Jeff Sessions. Had he not mysteriously stepped aside in the Russian interference investigation and allowed Rod Rosenstein, a major player in the coup, to take over, none of this would have happened. Rosenstein made Mueller the special prosecutor in the Russian investigation and the rest is the history.

So how and why did Sessions do what he knew could spell the end of the Trump presidency? To explain, it must be understood that the coup relied on a wide range of people, including Russian citizens.

One particular Russian is central to not only Jeff Sessions but to Michael Flynn, Trump’s former NSA Director. The Russian figure is Sergei Kislyak. Kislyak has been considered the beltway’s go-to-guy for many years for anyone needing advice or information on matters pertaining to Russia. Kislyak held many important positions over the decades, including Russian ambassador to the United States. Some considered him a spy.

Kislyak was a player in every presidential administration since George W. Bush, including Obama and the Trump presidential campaign. At the time of the developing coup, Kislyak was at the center of Flynn losing his NSA job. Under pressure from the coup, Flynn pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of making false statements to the FBI in exchange for his agreement to cooperate with them.

All of this took place because Flynn failed to report having two conversations with Kislyak. These conversations came to light when “someone” planted the story with The Washington Post and it snowballed from there.

Then comes Jeff Sessions. In an almost identical set of circumstances, Sessions had a meeting with this very same Sergei Kislyak in 2016 when he was still a U.S. senator. And, identical to Flynn, he failed to report it.

It wasn’t until March 2017 that this became an issue when it came under James Comey’s scrutiny, another major coup player who was head of the FBI Russian interference investigation. Under pressure from Comey, Sessions “withdrew” from any involvement in the Russian investigation and handed it off Rosenstein, another major coup player.

Sessions has since very noticeably failed to undertake important investigations of many major coup players who have clearly committed crimes. These include Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Rod Rosenstein, Robert Mueller, Richard Steele, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Fusion GPS, and many others who have committed crimes under the direction of these players. Sessions also failed to turn over a plethora of documents pertaining to the activities of coup players.

It doesn’t take a large leap of faith to conclude that Sessions very likely made a deal with Comey and agreed to give the Russian investigation to Rosenstein in exchange for Comey not pursuing federal charges against him.

This would appear to be the most plausible explanation for the seemingly inexplicable behavior of Sessions as the head of the Department of Justice and it qualifies him to be considered a major player in the coup. Sessions recent all-out public attack against Trump for questioning his leadership of the Justice Department is begging Trump to fire him and that could catapult impeachment demands to a new high.

Terry Ray is a professor of law, Emeritus. He is now a full-time novelist for Sunbury Press.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.