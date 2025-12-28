Opinion: This Lib Who Converted to MAGA Nails the Left's Exact Plan to End America Using Just 5 Moves

One conservative commentator gave his take on the left’s goals as a former liberal. They all sound about right.

Matt Van Swol is a former nuclear scientist for the Department of Energy with a significant presence on social media platform X, having over 400,000 followers. When he isn’t focusing on his work as a landscape photographer, Van Swol is giving his thoughts on pressing political matters.

In 2025, onlookers can see a dramatic shift in his politics from what they were five years ago. A side-by-side comparison shows the Van Swol of 2020, mask clad and a self-admitted liberal.

Now, he has seemingly done a 180, declaring himself a conversative.

This is me as a liberal in 2020. This is me as a conservative in 2025. What do you notice? pic.twitter.com/tkLHVjjZnj — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) August 24, 2025

“This is me as a liberal in 2020. This is me as a conservative in 2025. What do you notice?” he asked his followers in an August post, clearly poking fun at himself.

With that bit of context in mind, on Dec. 16, Van Swol, knowing the left’s playbook from having been on their team, posted a reply to actor James Woods, listing five goals the left now has.

“The goals of the Left have never been more clear, in my opinion: a) Mass migration to win elections b) Mass gun control to disarm the populace c) Mass release of violent criminals for social justice d) Mass social welfare so people are dependent e) Mass control,” he wrote.

“That’s the game.”

Each of Van Swol’s points are easily observed in Democrat policies and their consequences.

Former President Joe Biden left the border vulnerable to an invasion of illegal aliens who would have made his party’s rule ironclad. If Americans won’t vote Democrat, simply import someone who will.

Gun control could not be more relevant than it is today. Despite one issue being psychotic “transgender” individuals who go on killing sprees, the left uses every tragedy of slain innocents to push for the disarming of regular Americans.

Oddly, when demographics are invoked as a means of exploring who is, by race and sex, making this country so dangerous, major media outlets put the focus on white men or “right-wing extremists” contrary to the data being clear about problems most common among young, black men.

In August, Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska suffered multiple stab wounds leading to her death on public transport in Charlotte, North Carolina. The alleged attacker, DeCarlos Brown Jr., has a history of mental health problems and a long arrest record that dates back to 2011, according to the New York Post.

Activist judges did not think his history of robbery, larceny, or threats warranted keeping him away from the civilized world, and so we all saw the consequences.

Zarutska’s story is unfortunately not isolated, but part of a pattern proving Van Swol’s third point. The left sees these people as incapable of accountability. They are victims of the system and the biases against them.

Brown only needed another chance and several more after that. He was not the issue, according to the left, but the arresting officers, the laws, and our society were.

A welfare state is one without freedom, keeping people under the thumb of disconnected bureaucrats. Van Swol is correct is branding the goal as dependence. The left elevates government to demigod status.

We need our housing, medical care, and food supply under government control, supposedly to weed out inequality. But history proves how disastrous these attempts can be when people live in misery, illness, and mass starvation.

Broadly speaking, to Van Swol’s final point, mass control is the goal. You don’t determine who your officials are, you don’t defend yourself, you don’t have a say in who walks free in your communities, and you own nothing.

The only question remains if the left actually believes these measures — spurred by gross incompetence — will create a better society, or if they are just evil enough to want to destroy this country.

