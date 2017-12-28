Opinion: New Clinton Scandal Trumps All Others

The Clintons just won’t go away. After Doug Jones defeated Roy Moore in Alabama’s special election earlier this month, former President Bill Clinton praised Jones’ “terrific campaign” and proclaimed the outcome “a win for the people of Alabama.”

The liberal media then proceeded to reward Clinton’s remarks with hundreds of lines of ink.

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, called Jones’ victory a historic “turning point” and a wake-up call for President Donald Trump’s “destructive advisers.” Hillary recently concluded her book tour — profiting off politics, in typical Clinton fashion.

For many Americans, each stop on the book tour brought a sigh of relief that Clinton was spending her time profiteering and not making policy in the Oval Office. If the 2016 election revealed anything, it was the startling disconnect between the Washington establishment — personified by Hillary Clinton — and the rest of us.

According to the Cooperative Congressional Election Survey, a pre- and post-election survey of nearly 65,000 U.S. adults, 64 percent of 2016 voters indicated government corruption was an issue of “very high importance” to them. And these voters supported Trump by roughly 30 percentage points over Clinton.

From Donna Brazile’s bombshell book to the Russian uranium deal, we have grown used to a Clinton legacy marred by cutthroat politics, shady meetings and even shadier deceptions. And, despite their political irrelevance, Bill and Hillary’s public appearances continue to make Clinton-related controversies worthy of national discussion.

Unfortunately, the sheer volume of these controversies has desensitized us to the gravity of each individual transgression. This is unacceptable. For as long as they foist themselves upon the public, we must hold the Clintons accountable with heightened skepticism, not apathy.

Once we become apathetic, the politically corrupt — Democrats and Republicans alike — are incentivized to double down on their wrongdoings and further betray our trust.

To hold them accountable, the Committee to Defend the President has uncovered a new Clinton scandal — one more consequential than many of their others combined. After months of combing Federal Election Commission reports, the Committee followed the money to the Hillary Victory Fund, the $500 million joint fundraising committee between the Clinton campaign, Democratic National Committee, and Democratic state parties.

FEC records show HVF solicited mega-donor donations, including from Calvin Klein and Family Guy’s Seth McFarlane, that were then laundered through the state parties and back to the DNC before ending up under Clinton campaign control.

Based on Brazile’s public comments, the Robbie Mook memo, and our own analysis, it appears HVF either never transferred the money to state parties and back to the DNC, or did so without the state parties having actual control, and then the DNC turned the resulting slush fund over to the Clinton campaign.

This amounts to a massive scheme to earmark mega-donor contributions through strawmen, which is precisely what the Supreme Court deemed illegal in its 2014 McCutcheon v. FEC ruling.

Roughly $84 million was funneled this way, making it a scheme more than 4,000 times larger than conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza’s in 2012 — for which he was prosecuted and convicted.

To quote a complaint we recently filed with the FEC, “this scheme allowed the DNC to receive tens of millions of dollars in contributions far exceeding federal limits.”

Did it swing the 2016 election in Clinton’s favor? Fortunately not. Trump won nearly 63 million votes en route to the White House.

But no political figure should repeatedly escape accountability from government watchdogs and the American people. At the heart of our trust in the political system is trust in transparent fundraising practices.

As federal authorities investigate Clinton’s practices, we must remain vigilant and continue to demand accountability from Washington, D.C. Apathy is our most dangerous enemy.

Ted Harvey is chairman of the Committee to Defend the President.

