Opinion: The Ruthless Power of Big Tech Must Be Curbed with Regulatory Action

We saw the collusion of Big Tech and Big Government on display at congressional hearings this week as Google was forced to face the music publicly over their hostile, unethical and dishonest business practices. The display showed what hyper-partisanship has exposed within the Democrats, as they put the ruthless pursuit of power over fidelity to even the most basic of American values.

Democrats are proud to give cover to Google even as it works diabolically with the Chinese communists to perfect social control in the digital age. Google is happy to do the bidding of totalitarian regimes, and you can bet your bottom dollar that the Democratic Party will be working hand-in-hand with Google if they are able to on our shores. The push to censor dissident voices on social media is just the beginning toward the creation of a corporatized internet where hyperlinking is a criminal offense and only a handful of approved sources are accessible, as Matt Drudge warned back in 2015.

Truth is a rapidly dying concept in this soulless, post-modern world. The Democrats will happily lie about Google’s obvious political bias because they see the controls helping them in the short-term. It doesn’t make a difference to this cabal of anti-American leftists that they are setting the stage for Big Brother and bringing us dangerously close to the Orwellian nightmare. Crushing their opposition – and simultaneously, crushing the Bill of Rights and Constitution – is all that is important to these vile individuals. They will not stop short of snuffing out all that is authentic in this world.

It was only the Republicans who were willing to question Google during the congressional hearings. While the Democrats like to whine about corporate power, at the end of the day they are its biggest cheerleaders. It shows that they have no principles other than to pillage the nation as quickly as possible for their oligarchical globalist backers, making them the enemies not only of America but also of mankind. Some Republicans are at least willing to speak out against this menace, but Democrats acquiesce — as they would to any other form of tyranny that comes to our shores.

Google CEO Pichai Sundararajan, known publicly as Sundar Pichai, was born in India and brazenly flouted the authority of our Congress earlier this week. He made our system of checks and balances into a laughable farce. The Founding Fathers would be rolling in their graves if they saw the display. Pichai flagrantly lied about his company’s role in destroying the rights of the people. He then strutted out as if he was above the law. Thankfully the system the Founders bequeathed to us allows us to solve these kinds of problems peacefully. What we need to do is use the regulatory power at our disposal to bring these monolithic tech giants to heel.

The tech giants rely on special privileges and immunities that their smaller competitors do not receive in the marketplace in order to sustain their monopolistic dominance. Under “Section 230” of the Communications Decency Act, large tech platforms are exempt from being liable for the content published on their platform. This policy worked fine when these tech companies appeared neutral, but in recent years, they have morphed into hostile partisan publishing entities before our very eyes. These regulations desperately need to be modernized given the current climate.

Conservatives and libertarians should support Google, Facebook, Twitter, etc. being robbed of these special privileges, or, at the very least, making them conditional. In order to receive these special government privileges, these corporations should have to abide by the rule of law. They must honor American values to operate in the American marketplace. That means the Bill of Rights applies to all users, with their privacy rights and free speech rights being protected, and evidence readily offered that these corporations have cleaned up their practices. Changing this rule would allow a truly free market to function, one that cannot be hijacked by the most odious and disreputable aspects of society.

