Opinion: Thanks to the Left, America Is Devolving into George Orwell’s ‘1984’

In an article on truth and falsification, George Weigel, Distinguished Senior Fellow of the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C., wrote: “During the heyday of the Solidarity movement, a famous Polish slogan had it that, ‘For Poland to be Poland, 2 + 2 Must Always = 4.'”

It was a quirky but pointed way of challenging the communist culture of the lie, which befogged public life and warped relationships between parents and children, husbands and wives, colleagues and neighbors. For Poland to be something other than the claustrophobic Soviet puppet-state it had been since 1945 — for Poland to be itself, true to its character and history — Poland had to live in the truth: It had to be a country in which 2 + 2 always equaled 4.

“That Solidarity slogan harkened back to George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four. In Orwell’s dystopian novel, a totalitarian state maintains social control by obfuscating reality, using what the British author called ‘Newspeak’ and ‘doublethink’ to compel its subjects to acknowledge as true what they know is false.”

Following the 2018 elections, America would appear to be approaching its 2 + 2 = 4 moment.

Character and conduct once constituted the quintessence of public education and culture. Ever since profane, unhallowed humanism has taken over America’s spiritual, intellectual, educational, economic and vocational mountains of influence, both have lost their relevance in a politically correct and secular culture. America faces a grave cultural and political crisis.

TRENDING: Trump Issues Warning to GM CEO After Factory Closure Announcement – ‘You’re Playing Around with the Wrong Person’

In our formerly Biblically-based culture, Millennial and Z generations fail to recognize the difference between biological reality and cultural sophistry, bowing down before the false god of Secularism.

“If the culture’s liberal, if the schools are liberal, if the churches are liberal, if the hip, groovy business elite is liberal, if the guys who make the movies and the pop songs are liberal, then electing a guy with an ‘R’ after his name isn’t going to make a lot of difference.”

Which brings us to the 2018-election results and America’s 2 + 2 = 4 moment. Take for example 31-year-old, freshly elected California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill, who stated on her campaign website, “I’ve identified as bisexual since I was a teenager, and if we want to achieve equality for all in our policies, we need more voices from the LGBTQ community in Congress. The federal government has no business in restricting basic human rights based on sexual orientation, and I am ready to protect equality at every turn in Congress.”

“Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, who now serves as president and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, applauded Hill’s positive, solutions-oriented vision for the district. … Katie will make history in becoming the first openly LGBTQ congresswoman from California if elected in November, but more importantly, she will head to Capitol Hill determined to reduce the divisiveness and produce actual results for all Americans,” Parker told NBC News.

“Reduce the divisiveness?” Isn’t this the same Annise Parker, Houston’s first openly lesbian mayor, whose administration issued subpoenas to a group of Houston area pastors demanding that they “turn over any sermons dealing with homosexuality, gender identity, or Annise Parker?” or “be held in contempt of court”?

The ruse of “reducing the divisiveness” from the likes of Annise Parker, George Soros, antifa anarchist subversives, left-wing tyrannous mobs, rabid Berkeley-type radicals, Bernie Sanders’ Marxist revolutionaries, Neo-Nazis, Black Lives Matter, and MoveOn.org is beginning to wear thin.

America’s birthright (a Biblically-based culture as laid down by the Founders) has been given away for a “pot of porridge” (secular culture). Character, virtue, merit and dignity have been deprived of any meaning.

“More than half of all Americans have read little to none of the Bible,” and 25 percent of 18-24-year-olds “have read none of it.”

Is it any surprise that the Biblically-based culture is declining?

RELATED: White House Christmas Tree Hatred Is Demented & Bizarre. Melania’s Response Is Perfect

“Invest in truth and wisdom, discipline and good sense, and don’t part with them,” Solomon advised. In praise of wisdom, he prompted: “If you love Wisdom, and don’t reject her, she will watch over you. The best thing about Wisdom is Wisdom herself; good sense is more important than anything else.”

From a Biblical perspective, acquiring wisdom is the “best thing,” with spiritual wisdom as the very best. Biblical wisdom “will exalt you,” Bruce K. Waltke explains; it will “make you have a considerable extent upward from a base level. … it connotes to come to a high position in society, to elevate a person in his status and authority, with all of its benefits.”

Although having polled conservatives ad nauseam over the last few generations regarding their beliefs, market research firms have little impact on the culture. Breaking down to components the passivity and indolence of Christian conservatives yields no strategy on changing the political landscape and stemming the leftist assault on our liberties. Merely announcing which way the wind is blowing is pointless.

America needs Christian thermostats, not Christian thermometers.

In spite of this, America’s churches remain devoid of prayer, without direction and purpose. Churches and church leaders without prayer are a recipe for disaster. If America is to survive, the Bible must be revivified in its citizens, culture, and public education.

Reestablishing prayer in America’s churches would be a wise starting point.

Gideons and Rahabs need to come to the front.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.