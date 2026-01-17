Share
Opinion
Flowers and candles are seen at a vigil for Renee Nicole Good in front of the United States embassy on Jan. 11, 2026, in Berlin, Germany.
Flowers and candles are seen at a vigil for Renee Nicole Good in front of the United States embassy on Jan. 11, 2026, in Berlin, Germany. (Adam Berry / Getty Images)

Opinion: Thanks to the Woke Mind Virus Renee Good's Son, 6, Will Grow up Without Parents - Satan Used, Abused, and Abandoned This Woman

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 17, 2026 at 1:00pm
Let’s start with this: Renee Good did not “find out.”

Yes, the woman whose death during an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Minneapolis last week was a death of her own authoring. After blocking federal agents with her SUV while they tolerated her unlawful behavior for too long, she was ordered to get out of the car she was using to block officers. She instead put it in reverse and ran into an ICE agent who was standing in front of the car. He opened fire. She was pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center shortly after.

These are the facts. They are indisputable. There is video and eyewitness evidence that backs up every single part of what I told you. No one who is in their right mind would believe that someone who used their vehicle to charge at a law enforcement officer would not be stopped with deadly force, and she was.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




