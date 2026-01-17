Opinion: Thanks to the Woke Mind Virus Renee Good's Son, 6, Will Grow up Without Parents - Satan Used, Abused, and Abandoned This Woman

Let’s start with this: Renee Good did not “find out.”

Yes, the woman whose death during an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Minneapolis last week was a death of her own authoring. After blocking federal agents with her SUV while they tolerated her unlawful behavior for too long, she was ordered to get out of the car she was using to block officers. She instead put it in reverse and ran into an ICE agent who was standing in front of the car. He opened fire. She was pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center shortly after.

These are the facts. They are indisputable. There is video and eyewitness evidence that backs up every single part of what I told you. No one who is in their right mind would believe that someone who used their vehicle to charge at a law enforcement officer would not be stopped with deadly force, and she was.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.