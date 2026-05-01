OPM's Absorption of DOGE Was a Corrupt System Protecting Itself

The absorption of DOGE into the Office of Personnel Management — confirmed quietly in November 2025, eight months before its July 2026 charter deadline — will be remembered, if it is remembered at all, as the moment the administrative state demonstrated once again that it does not need to win arguments.

It only needs to wait.

This is not cynicism. It is organizational mechanics, and it has been documented with depressing regularity since at least 1984, when Ronald Reagan commissioned J. Peter Grace to lead a private-sector audit of federal operations.

The Grace Commission identified approximately $424 billion in projected savings over three years, in 1984 dollars. Congress and the permanent bureaucratic apparatus enacted a fraction of those recommendations. The remainder disappeared into the institutional immune response that is the signature feature of every entrenched bureaucracy.

They did not fight the reforms. They outlasted them.

This is the relevant historical lesson, and it is the one that no press release about “institutionalizing efficiency” will overcome.

Robert Michels codified the governing dynamic in what he called the Iron Law of Oligarchy: organizations, regardless of their founding ideals, eventually reorganize around the preservation of their own structures.

The OPM’s statutory mission is, in plain language, to protect the federal civil service from disruption.

This is not a criticism of OPM. It is a description of its mandate. Placing the efficiency mission inside OPM is not institutionalization. It is organizational euthanasia.

The fiscal context demands more than editorial handwringing. The Congressional Budget Office projects the federal deficit will reach $1.9 trillion in fiscal year 2026, with debt held by the public rising to 120 percent of GDP by 2036, surpassing the post-World War II record.

Current annual deficits continue compounding against a GDP that cannot sustain this trajectory indefinitely. DOGE’s architects — led by Elon Musk and initially Vivek Ramaswamy — originally projected $1 trillion in achievable savings; DOGE’s own website ultimately claimed $214 billion in total savings through contract and grant terminations and workforce reductions.

Critics were partly right to challenge the arithmetic. But the directional intent was correct, and in a fiscal environment where billions are rounded to the nearest trillion, direction matters.

What the OPM absorption accomplishes is the elimination of the directional force. The feather duster has replaced the chainsaw. Washington has declared victory and returned to its regularly scheduled programming — which is, for those scoring at home, an episode of Arrested Development with a trillion-dollar budget and significantly fewer laughs.

The conservative case for structural reform is not, at its core, a fiscal argument. It is a constitutional one. The administrative state’s capacity for self-perpetuation is precisely what the founders sought to prevent through separated powers and limited government.

Every time a reform commission is created, runs up against the institutional immune response, and is quietly absorbed into the apparatus it was meant to discipline, the constitutional design suffers another erosion.

The answer is not a better commission. It is structural architecture that removes the self-preservation incentive from the reform equation.

Three such structural mechanisms exist and have been identified by fiscal conservatives for decades.

First, transparency as a legal mandate. Legislation requires every federal agency to publish real-time headcount and expenditure data in searchable, machine-readable format — not annual reports, not summary disclosures, but the same continuous disclosure standard applied to public companies.

The administrative state’s opacity is not incidental to its self-preservation. It is load-bearing.

Second, private-sector benchmarking as a spending discipline. Federal programs above a defined threshold should be evaluated against private-sector return standards before funding authorization.

The principle is not complicated: if a program would not qualify for a leveraged loan on its projected cash flows, the taxpayer should not be compelled to fund it. The taxpayer, unlike the LP in a private fund, cannot exit the position.

Third, legislative accountability with financial teeth. Congressional pay suspension during government shutdowns, and automatic daily forfeitures for unexcused absences from mandatory sessions, would align congressional incentives with those of every other profession in America where compensation tracks performance.

This is not radical. It is elementary.

The administrative state does not require malice to perpetuate itself. It requires only the organizational dynamics that Michels described in 1911 and that every management consultant has rediscovered since.

We have now run the internal-audit experiment under Reagan, Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Trump. The result is consistent. The $39 trillion national debt is, among other things, the cumulative invoice for that consistency.

The reform mechanism cannot be housed inside the institution being reformed. That lesson has been paid for in full. What remains to be seen is whether anyone intends to actually apply it.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

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Jay Rogers More Biographical Information Recent Posts Contact Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He has a BS from Northeastern University and has completed postgraduate studies at UCLA, UPENN, and Harvard. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy. OPM's Absorption of DOGE Was a Corrupt System Protecting Itself See more...