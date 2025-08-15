Once Opposed to War, Libs Protest Peace Talks in Alaska Ahead of Trump-Putin Summit: 'That's How Terminal Their TDS Is'

Democrats and liberals, who used to be generally anti-war, are now protesting peace talks between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine.

The two were set to speak Friday at Elmendorf Air Force Base, where they also planned to hold a joint press conference afterward.

Hundreds of Alaskans gathered Thursday at a local intersection in Anchorage to protest the planned meeting, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Ukrainian flags were flown, and a marching band was present. Some protesters even held up signs speaking out against Trump’s policies that had nothing to do with the summit.

Protesters in Anchorage, Alaska, opposed US President Donald Trump meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.#nocomment pic.twitter.com/zxXaPfGUeo — euronews (@euronews) August 15, 2025

One painting showed Putin controlling Trump with puppet strings.

“I can see fascists from my house,” another sign read, as a humorous reference to the infamous “Saturday Night Live” skit that mocked former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

One woman told The New York Post that she didn’t have any hope of a peace deal being struck.

“Barbara Hood, who has lived in Anchorage for 60 years, said she brought a large Ukrainian flag with her to make a statement,” The Post article read.

“I don’t think it’s what they’re here for, I don’t think it’s what’s going to happen,” Hood added.

Anchorage comes out big to protest, calling Trump and Putin dictators, and standing with #Ukraine ahead of tomorrow’s summit. “They’re bullies stealing everything they can.” pic.twitter.com/v5VdcYRKXF — Antonia Juhasz (@AntoniaJuhasz) August 15, 2025

Comments on social media questioned the sanity of the protesters.

“That’s how terminal their TDS is,” one wrote in a post on social media platform X. “Peace talks make them foam at the mouth.”

Trump has also said he plans to have a separate meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at some point soon, to help achieve the framework for a peace deal that could include land swaps.

Whatever happened to “give peace a chance?”

These protesters are immediately dismissing the idea that the war could end, due to their hatred of Trump. The mainstream media chimes in with its constant messaging that paints the president as evil.

The event was organized by a “coalition of progressive groups,” which also plan a series of protests on Friday. Meanwhile, as Anchorage News reports, the Alaska Republican Party plans to hold a rally in support of Trump today — at the same location. 3/ pic.twitter.com/CUpRiri66I — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) August 15, 2025

It shouldn’t matter who brokers the deal. Why would anyone root against a conclusion to this horrific violence?

Trump could end every war in the entire world, and liberals would still accuse him of doing it for selfish reasons, instead of celebrating a huge win for humanity.

They are slaves to whatever Hollywood and the media tell them to think.

Hopefully, they’ll experience a wake-up call if Trump can get these two countries to make peace, while continuing to usher in a “golden age” for the United States

Yet the sad truth is that after years of propaganda and division, Trump could cure cancer, and they’d probably blame him for taking jobs away from health care workers.

What a shame.

