Oprah Forced to Respond After She's Accused of Closing Private Road During Tsunami Evacuation

As Hawaiians fled from a potential tsunami Tuesday, rumors circulated that Oprah Winfrey’s private road remained closed to the public — prompting a spokesman for the billionaire to respond.

After an 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Russia Tuesday night, tsunami warnings and evacuation orders sent coastal Hawaiians fleeing for higher ground, as initial waves began hitting the state’s shores, ABC News reported.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center announced that all of Hawaii’s coasts were in danger of being damaged, according to the Honolulu Civil Beat.

During the turmoil, social media users alleged that Winfrey, who owns an estate on Maui, refused to open her private road to the evacuating public.

“Blows my mind that Oprah owns her own road in Hawaii. One of the only roads that leads to higher ground. And refused to allow Hawaiians to use it to escape the tsunami,” The Dank Knight wrote on the social media platform X on Wednesday.

“And she only relented after the line of victims waiting in their cars embarrassed her into opening it. Wow,” the user wrote.

Blows my mind that Oprah owns her own road in Hawaii. One of the only roads that leads to higher ground. And refused to allow Hawaiians to use it to escape the tsunami. And she only relented after the line of victims waiting in their cars embarrassed her into opening it. Wow. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 30, 2025

Alternative media journalist Nick Sortor made a similar allegation Tuesday.

Are you buying Oprah’s version of this story? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (17 Votes) No: 98% (674 Votes)

“Following INTENSE public pressure, Oprah’s private road has been OPENED to those escaping the tsunami WELL DONE, EVERYONE! It should’ve been opened HOURS ago, but if you’re in Wailea on Maui and need to get to higher ground, USE OPRAH’S ROAD NOW! Haleakala Ranch Rd, Maui, HI,” Sortor wrote on X.

🚨 BREAKING: Following INTENSE public pressure, Oprah’s private road has been OPENED to those escaping the tsunami WELL DONE, EVERYONE! 👏 It should’ve been opened HOURS ago, but if you’re in Wailea on Maui and need to get to higher ground, USE OPRAH’S ROAD NOW! Haleakala… pic.twitter.com/u8sBnFdDHE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2025

But a spokesman for Winfrey refuted those accusations, People reported Wednesday.

“As soon as we heard the tsunami warnings, we contacted local law enforcement and FEMA to ensure the road was opened,” Winfrey’s representative told People. “Any other reports are otherwise false.

“Local law enforcement are currently on site helping residents through 50 cars at a time to ensure everyone’s safety. The road will remain open as long as necessary,” Winfrey’s spokesman added.

Maui County also issued an alert in the early hours of the evacuation Tuesday, stating that Winfrey’s road was open for use.

“Oprah’s road is open to get Upcountry,” the alert read, citing the Maui Police Department.

The largest waves recorded hit the community of Kahului on Maui, reaching 11 feet tall, according to the Honolulu Civil Beat.

“Based on that data I feel confident that at least we’re past the worst part of it,” said Chip McCreery, the director of the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, at around 10 p.m. local time.

Later that night, officials downgraded the tsunami warning to a tsunami advisory and lifted the evacuation orders, according to USA Today.

The earthquake that prompted the tsunami warnings was the world’s biggest since 2011, according to ABC News.

Russia’s Klyuchevskoy volcano also erupted after the quake, according to Live Science.

“While yesterday’s large earthquake did not cause the eruption to begin, it did likely increase in the vigor of the eruption including some ash emission,” a U.S. Geological Survey representative told Live Science.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.