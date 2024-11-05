Oprah Tells the Most Outrageous Lie of the 2024 Campaign at Kamala Harris' Final Rally

Imagine: For the last four years Vice President Kamala Harris could have simply done something to help the American people.

Having failed in that, however, Harris and her allies now have no choice but to engage in obfuscation, hyperbole and fearmongering.

At the vice president’s final rally Monday evening in Philadelphia, multi-billionaire talk-show host and media mogul Oprah Winfrey put an absurd exclamation point on Harris’s shameful campaign of lies about former President Donald Trump.

“Sit this one out? We don’t get to sit this one out,” Winfrey said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Then came the mother of all baseless and shameless fearmongering.

“If we don’t show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again,” Winfrey said. Oh, brother.

Oprah to women voters: If you don’t elect Kamala, you will lose voting rights: pic.twitter.com/revlRwgOM4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 5, 2024

As insane as that comment sounded, Winfrey did not stop there.

According to Newsweek, the multi-billionaire Harris supporter proceeded to play on the rally goers’ most irrational pre-election nerves.

“All the anxiety and the fear you’re feeling, you’re feeling that because you sense the danger,” Winfrey said.

When faced with such obvious nonsense, one hardly knows where to begin.

When faced with such obvious nonsense, one hardly knows where to begin.

For starters, Winfrey’s concern for democratic elections clearly does not extend to her preferred presidential candidate. After all, Democrat elites effectively staged a coup when they pressured President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 election and then installed Harris atop the ticket. It can’t be stressed enough that the topper of the Democratic presidential ticket didn’t actually accrue a single primary vote this election cycle.

Moreover, Winfrey and others of her ilk want you to forget that Trump already served as president. Since then, we have had two presidential elections, including today’s. That hardly seems like the end of democracy.

Above all, however, Winfrey’s comments amounted to a total projection of her fellow elites’ own authoritarian instincts.

Harris and her allies, for instance, have no regard for either the First Amendment or the Second Amendment. In fact, especially since the beginning of the COVID era, we have seen their peculiar disdain for free speech.

The Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures by government agents, they have long-since discarded. Drunk with power, the Biden-Harris regime has hunted down and incarcerated political dissenters.

In short, if Harris and her allies do not even believe in the Bill of Rights, then why would anyone think that they care about free and fair elections?

Winfrey engaged in hyperbolic fearmongering because Harris and her fellow elite Democrats offer Americans nothing else. For four years they have proven that they prioritize illegal immigrants and foreign wars over the interests and well-being of American citizens.

Meanwhile, the vice president herself has likened Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. And her surrogates, including Biden, have characterized the former president’s supporters as garbage, among other things.

Conversely, Trump loves Americans. And he might be the only presidential candidate in the last 40 years about whom we can say that.

Thus, today, voters must reject the Harris-Winfrey fearmongering and send the people’s president back to the White House.

