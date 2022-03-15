Share
News
Bob Saget laughs during an appearance at Build Studio in New York City on April 23, 2019.
Bob Saget laughs during an appearance at Build Studio in New York City on April 23, 2019. (Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images)

Orange County, Florida, Sheriff's Report Offers New Theory on Bob Saget's Death

 By The Associated Press  March 15, 2022 at 9:46am
Share

Fractures around Bob Saget’s eye sockets and bleeding around his brain were possibly caused by the comedian hitting “something hard, covered by something soft,” such as a carpeted floor, according to a report released Tuesday that provides more details of the TV’s star’s death.

In the incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida, a detective noted that Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said the fractures “would have stunned Mr. Saget” and that he would have experienced dizziness.

Had he been with people at the time, they would have noticed “confusion, balance, and/or slurred speech,” the report said.

It did not pinpoint a location for Saget’s fall, but Stephany told the detective it would have been impossible with that type of injury for Saget to make a two-hour drive from the Jacksonville area to Orlando as he did the night before his body was discovered.

The medical examiner concluded after the autopsy in January that Saget had died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a backward fall.

Trending:
Biden Admin Celebrates as Transgender Appointee Receives 'Woman of the Year' Award

Investigators called to the luxury suite at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando found no evidence of struggle or foul play or signs that anyone else had been in Saget’s suite during his stay. A toxicology analysis didn’t show any illicit drugs or toxins in Saget’s body.

There were no signs of blood on the hotel bed’s sheets or bedspread, according to the report released Tuesday.

The report ruled out countertops, tables and nightstands in the hotel room since those all had hard surfaces. It noted that most of the hotel suite was carpeted and that the headboard of the bed was lightly padded, listing the two items as “possible mechanisms of injury.”

An initial examination of Saget’s body in the hotel suite showed that he had slight swelling and small bruises in the corner of his left eye.

“There were no other indications of any type of trauma or injury,” the report said.

A judge in Florida on Monday agreed to make permanent an order that prohibits the release of photos, video or other records related to the investigation into Saget’s death. Saget’s family had filed a lawsuit seeking the order.

The 65-year-old entertainer was found by a hotel security officer on his bed at the Ritz-Carlton on Jan. 9 after he had failed to check out of the hotel and his family had asked for a well-being check.

A hotel maintenance worker had to be called to open the door to Saget’s suite since it had been latched from inside. Even though the door between his suite and the adjacent room was found to be unlocked, records on the electronic locks at the hotel showed that no one had been in the abutting room since Jan. 7, two days before Saget’s body was discovered, the report said.

Best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” Saget was married to Kelly Rizzo Saget and had three daughters from a previous marriage.

Related:
Horrific Discovery Found in Wall of California Convention Center, Authorities Baffled: 'God Only Knows'

Saget was on the road as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour” and said just before his death that he enjoyed warm audience receptions in Orlando and the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area near Jacksonville.

As part of the investigation, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office detective interviewed venue workers in Orlando and the Jacksonville area about Saget’s behavior during his concert appearances there.

The five workers described the comedian as friendly, outgoing and showing no signs of any impairment, the report said.

After driving back to Orlando from the Jacksonville area in the overnight hours before his body was discovered, Saget chatted and took a photo with a car attendant at the Ritz Carlton.

The valet said Saget seemed “fine” and that “he did not see evidence of slurred speech, balance issues, or anything else that caused him concern,” the investigative report said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Orange County, Florida, Sheriff's Report Offers New Theory on Bob Saget's Death
'A Heartbreaking Day': Fox News Cameraman Killed in Ukraine
Wholesale Inflation Rate Climbs to Double Digits, Hits Highest Level on Record
Joe Manchin Damages Biden Nominee's Confirmation Hopes, Announces He's 'Unable to Support Her Nomination'
Abortion Advocates Defeated as Texas Supreme Court Crushes Attempt to Halt Heartbeat Abortion Ban
See more...

Conversation