Oregon Activists Gather Enough Signatures for Ballot Measure That Could Ban Hunting, Fishing

Part of the Pacific Northwest could soon see its forests, lakes, and rivers effectively closed off to human activity.

According to KATU-TV in Salem, Oregon, activists have gathered enough signatures to get Initiative Petition 28 onto the state’s November ballot.

That petition, if adopted by voters, would make hunting, fishing, and other food-procuring practices illegal.

In fact, the petitioners secured the requisite 117,173 signatures over a two-year period by presenting the petition under the following title:

“Criminalizes breeding practices, injuring/killing animals, including for food, hunting, fishing. Creating transition fund. Exceptions.”

For instance, under Section 4 of the People for the Elimination of Animal Cruelty Exemptions (PEACE) Act, Oregon voters could redefine animal abuse in the first degree to mean activity that “[c]auses the death of an animal.”

Could you imagine one of the country’s most beautiful states banning fishing from its rivers? Yes No

A login link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link to log in and vote. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 14% (12 Votes) No: 86% (71 Votes)

The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office still must verify the signatures, according to KATU.

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, users reacted with alarm. Some focused on the economic consequences.

If you were smart @KATUNews you would do the deep dive into the ramifications for the entire state. No more fishing or crabbing on the Oregon coast. Would destroy those coastal communities. Dairy farmers and Tillamook Cheese and Ice Cream? Gone. Cattle ranching in Eastern… — WebGirlHere 🍊🦆 (@WebgirlHere) May 26, 2026

Other X users viewed the hunting prohibition in particular as a back-door assault on the Second Amendment.

Assault weapon bans usually leave exemptions for hunting rifles. The long game here? Ban hunting and there’s no “need” for those either. The government will go to any length necessary to disarm you. — Rusty Shackleford 🟧 (@RKBAShackleford) May 26, 2026

It would also ban pest control. This is just a misleading, manipulative way that Leftists are trying to take individual’s power away in preparation for a communist takeover. You think I am being extreme and ridiculous, but it’s 100% the long game. Pun intended. — Téa – the Empirical Armadillo (@empirical_Tea) May 26, 2026

As for the attempted prohibition on fishing, it is worth noting that Jesus fed the five thousand with only five loaves of bread and two fish. (e.g. Matthew 14:13-21)

Finally, at least one X user noted a discrepancy in the way the activists would treat animals and people.

“Protect the salmon and murder the unborn children. Sounds about right for Oregon,” the user wrote.

Protect the salmon and murder the unborn children. Sounds about right for Oregon. — Constitutionalist Kitty 🇺🇸 (@RakishRedhead) May 26, 2026

According to the Oregon Health Authority — a state government website — Oregon fully permits human abortion.

The state also “has no restrictions on abortions based on how far along in pregnancy you are.”

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