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Scenes like this one of a man fly fishing in an Oregon lake may soon be a thing of the past, as animal rights actviists have gathered enough signatures to get a measure on November's ballot that would ban hunting and fishing.
Scenes like this one of a man fly fishing in an Oregon lake may soon be a thing of the past, as animal rights actviists have gathered enough signatures to get a measure on November's ballot that would ban hunting and fishing. (RyanJLane / Getty Images)

Oregon Activists Gather Enough Signatures for Ballot Measure That Could Ban Hunting, Fishing

 By Michael Schwarz  May 27, 2026 at 4:17pm
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Part of the Pacific Northwest could soon see its forests, lakes, and rivers effectively closed off to human activity.

According to KATU-TV in Salem, Oregon, activists have gathered enough signatures to get Initiative Petition 28 onto the state’s November ballot.

That petition, if adopted by voters, would make hunting, fishing, and other food-procuring practices illegal.

In fact, the petitioners secured the requisite 117,173 signatures over a two-year period by presenting the petition under the following title:

“Criminalizes breeding practices, injuring/killing animals, including for food, hunting, fishing. Creating transition fund. Exceptions.”

For instance, under Section 4 of the People for the Elimination of Animal Cruelty Exemptions (PEACE) Act, Oregon voters could redefine animal abuse in the first degree to mean activity that “[c]auses the death of an animal.”

Could you imagine one of the country’s most beautiful states banning fishing from its rivers?

The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office still must verify the signatures, according to KATU.

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, users reacted with alarm. Some focused on the economic consequences.

Other X users viewed the hunting prohibition in particular as a back-door assault on the Second Amendment.

Related:
Dog Shoots Woman After Triggering Loaded Shotgun from Inside Truck in Nebraska

As for the attempted prohibition on fishing, it is worth noting that Jesus fed the five thousand with only five loaves of bread and two fish. (e.g. Matthew 14:13-21)

Finally, at least one X user noted a discrepancy in the way the activists would treat animals and people.

“Protect the salmon and murder the unborn children. Sounds about right for Oregon,” the user wrote.

According to the Oregon Health Authority — a state government website — Oregon fully permits human abortion.

The state also “has no restrictions on abortions based on how far along in pregnancy you are.”

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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