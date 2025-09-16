Oregon City Councilman Resigns After Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Murder, But Still Has His Day Job as a Teacher

An Oregon city councilman has resigned after he allegedly celebrated the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on social media.

Despite the resignation, he is still employed as a school teacher.

KATU-TV reported that Cornelius City Councilmember John Colgan resigned Friday following outrage over a Facebook post celebrating Kirk’s murder.

Colgan’s resignation was confirmed by Jeffrey Dalin, the city’s mayor.

“The comments made by Former City Councilor Colgan on social media do not reflect my values or the values of the City of Cornelius,” Dalin said in a statement.

Screenshots captured online showed Colgan writing, “Hearing that Charlie Kirk got shot and died really brightened up my day.”

Independent journalist Andy Ngo also reported Colgan’s remarks, which included, “Nobody deserves it, but some are asking for it.”

Forest Grove, Ore. — Neil Armstrong Middle School teacher (@FGSchools) and @CityofCornelius Councilor John Colgan posted on social media that he was very happy to learn that Charlie Kirk was killed. He says Kirk had asked for it, reflecting a common sentiment among even… pic.twitter.com/fZNNxpcDFw — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 12, 2025

The alleged post drew swift backlash before it was removed.

Colgan later added that Kirk was “a f****** ghoul who got on tv after every school shooting and mass shooting and defended guns. He’d want us to support the gun in this case.”

He submitted his resignation letter to the city manager and mayor on Sept. 12.

In his resignation, Colgan expressed regret and apologized. Dalin said the resignation was effective immediately.

“This afternoon, September 12, 2025, Former City Councilor John Colgan submitted his resignation letter to the City Manager and me,” Dalin stated.

“In his resignation, he expressed that he is deeply sorry for his comments and the harm they caused to our community and staff. Effective immediately, he has resigned from City Council.”

The mayor condemned the rhetoric and political violence.

“I strongly condemn all acts of political violence and stand firmly against words or actions that could incite it,” Dalin said.

As of Tuesday, Colgan remained employed as a teacher at Neil Armstrong Middle School in Forest Grove.

KATU-TV reported the district confirmed he was placed on paid administrative leave.

Forest Grove School District issued a statement on the matter on Tuesday, but has not issued an update since.

“We recognize the harm caused by our staff member’s post and we are taking the situation seriously,” the district said.

“Consistent with our policies, we have placed this staff member on paid administrative leave and we are conducting an investigation. We are committed to keeping families informed as the process moves forward.”

