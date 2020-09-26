Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Oregon Governor Declares State of Emergency in Portland Only After Conservatives Plan To Rally

×
By Jack Davis
Published September 26, 2020 at 10:28am
P Share Print

After more than 100 nights of unrest, Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has decided to declare an emergency for the city of Portland.

However, Brown made it clear Friday that she was acting only because the Proud Boys, a controversial conservative group, had said they intended to hold a rally in the city on Saturday.

The Proud Boys were planning an “End Domestic Terrorism” demonstration, despite the city’s rejection of a permit for the event, according to The Oregonian.

Counterprotesters were planning a simultaneous event, according to an online flyer that reads: “Calling All Everyday Antifascists: Join Us At Bloom … No Proud Boys in the Rose City.”

TRENDING: Historically Black University Humiliates Biden After He Claims To Have 'Started Out' There

A report from the Portland Tribune earlier this month estimated than more than 1,000 people have been arrested in the protests that have taken place in Portland since May.

However, Brown said that the Proud Boys are the real threat.

“We are aware that white supremacist groups from out of town, including the Proud Boys, are planning a rally,” Brown said, according to Willamette Week.

“The Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer groups have come to Portland time and time again from out of state looking for a fight and the results are always tragic,” she also said, according to Fox News.

Do you think there is a double standard when it comes to Brown's treatment of conservative vs. liberal protesters?

On Aug. 29, Patriot Prayer member Aaron Danielson was gunned down in Portland. The antifa supporter who allegedly killed him later died in a shootout when police tried to arrest him.

“Let me be perfectly clear: We will not tolerate any kind of violence this weekend. Those stoking the flames of violence, those coming to Portland looking for a fight will be held accountable,” Brown said.

RELATED: Watch: Man Rides Horse Down Highway in Chicago, Later Arrested

Brown issued an order on Friday to put the Oregon State Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in charge of crowd management.

State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton said authorities would try to keep the groups separate to keep a lid on violence. He added that the arrangement allows the use of tear gas on protesters — something that Portland banned for the antifa-fueled riots that have inflicted damage on the city for weeks.

Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio told The Washington Post that the group is making a stand in a city he called “the epicenter for all this.”

“It goes beyond free speech right now. Portland has franchised these riots across the country,” Tarrio said.

“Other cities see these things happening, and they’re like: ‘We can do this here, too.’ Portland leads by example.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Watch: Man Rides Horse Down Highway in Chicago, Later Arrested
DOJ Sends Scathing Letter Demanding San Francisco Lift 'Draconian' Church Restrictions
Trump: 'I Want a Smooth, Beautiful Transition,' But It Must Be After an 'Honest Vote'
'Scared to Death To Teach:' USC Faculty Lash Out After Professor Forced Out for Using Chinese Word
Oregon Governor Declares State of Emergency in Portland Only After Conservatives Plan To Rally
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×