Oregon Mental Health Advisory Board Member Identifies as Turtle - We're Not Joking

What the shell is going on in Oregon?

According to Fox News, a member of the Oregon Health Authority’s Consumer Advisory Council on mental health unironically identifies as a turtle, known in the nonbinary community as “turtlegender” or, for the more sophisticated, “tortoisegender.”

The member, JD Holt, cheerfully shared this fact at the council’s virtual meeting on Dec. 20, which provided video evidence of this surreal admission.

“Hello everybody, it’s JD. I use they, them, and turtle for my pronouns,” Holt offered.

“I’m in the Springfield-Eugene area, and I get to be part of the council,” they-them-turtle added.

The other faces visible during the virtual meeting didn’t seem at all surprised by this revelation from Holt, who also goes by the handle of JD Terrapin on Facebook, using a surname that also describes a type of turtle, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

The council this reptile-identified individual serves on was created by statute to advise OHA Director Dr. Sejal Hathi, an appointee of Oregon Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek, on mental health services in the state.

It’s quite possible this civic hero in a half-shell is there to offer firsthand experience of Oregon’s mental health services.

Should identifying as an animal result in immediate removal from any and all government positions?

No, really.

“In following Oregon statute, every member of the Oregon Consumer Advisory Council is someone with lived experience, bring the voice and experiences of people across the state that have experienced behavioral health challenges,” OHA spokesperson Amber Shoebridge told Fox News.

The council is charged with the mission to “investigate,” “evaluate,” and “recommend” the allocation and administration of the state’s behavioral health services.

Holt isn’t the only member to give a nod to mental illness as Rev. Luke Walters introduced himself as “Luke A Shooting Star” in the Dec. 17 meeting, though that could be a little self-promotion (the former confers more clout in Oregon).

It’s supposed to be metaphorical to say that the inmates are running the asylum, but the woke leftists in Oregon are using it as a mental health model.

In a sane world, the kind of disordered delusion these people freely reveal would automatically disqualify an individual from serving in any government role whatsoever.

Instead, our decadent society indulges lunatics and elevates a person cosplaying as a cold-blooded creature to an advisory role in government (and they said reptilians in government were a conspiracy theory).

Oregon is a cautionary tale about navel-gazing sexual perverts who run unchecked through a godless society and eventually become its undoing, yet there are no signs this is slowing down in places like Oregon that were conquered by wokeism.

This is how every great society eventually collapses in on itself, which leads one to look at this situation and ask: Has ancient Rome tortoise nothing?

