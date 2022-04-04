Oreo Commercial Orders Viewers to Embrace Homosexuality

Many of the largest companies in America have felt the need in recent years to make their positions known on some of the most divisive issues in the country.

Milk’s favorite cookie is among them.

For years, Oreo Cookie has vocally supported the LGBT community with special campaigns and products.

In a new commercial Monday, the company doubled down on that stance and, more disturbingly, implored its customers to take the same position.

“Coming out doesn’t happen just once,” Oreo wrote in a tweet sharing the ad. “It’s a journey that needs love and courage every step of the way. Share our new film and let someone know you’re their #LifelongAlly.”

The commercial began with a Chinese boy reading from a note.

“We are all one family,” the boy said. “I know you came halfway around the world so we can have a better life, but I am …”

At this point, the camera cut to the note the boy was holding. Viewers could see the next word he planned to say was “gay.”

Instead of reading what he had prepared, the boy changed course and said, “But I love you.”

The camera showed the woman he was speaking to, apparently his mother, who responded, “I think you’re ready.”

The doorbell then rang, and another girl at the table quickly shoved an Oreo into her mouth — which was ironically the only reference to the product during the entire commercial.

As the boy went into a separate room to get ready, he picked up his speech once again and saw a note on the bottom.

“She might be my mother but you are my son,” the note said.

It became clear he had been practicing for a speech he was going to give his grandmother.

“Coming out doesn’t just happen once,” a note on the screen read. “Be a Lifelong Ally.”

There are multiple problems with this commercial, and contrary to what leftists may say, it is very possible to point them out without being a “bigot.”

First and foremost, the ad has nothing to do with cookies. There is no reason Oreo should be lecturing its customers about hot-button political issues. No matter what the left says, the issue of LGBT support is a political one, and that brings us to the next problem with this commercial.

Everyone can agree that it is not acceptable to treat people poorly or attack them for their sexuality. The problem arises when it comes to acknowledging this behavior as a sin.

There is a difference between loving someone and endorsing his or her actions.

The Bible is clear that homosexuality is a sin, so it is not something Christians should be promoting, no matter what Oreo thinks.

As Christians, we believe loving someone is deeper than just accepting everything about that person. Sometimes love involves addressing a concern with a brother or sister in Christ, uncomfortable as it may be.

In the case of homosexuality, loving a neighbor may look like silently praying for him, or it may look like confronting him in a loving way about his sin. But it does not look like affirming his sin and telling him he is not doing anything wrong.

Commercials like this one suggest the only way to be someone’s “ally” is to cheer on his or her actions, right or wrong.

In the left’s eyes, it is not enough to quietly pray for someone or stay silent publicly on an issue. Instead, they suggest the only way to be loving is to outwardly promote sin.

Christ is clear in his teaching that this is false. He loves all sinners, but he doesn’t pretend their sins are not sins.

Addressing homosexuality is a deeply nuanced task, but this Oreo commercial attempts to oversimplify it by suggesting that everyone must either promote the behavior or be considered a bigot.

It is a deeply dishonest and ill-conceived stance, but we shouldn’t be surprised. After all, how much can we expect from a cookie company?

