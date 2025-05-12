Organizers Cancel Former 'The Voice' Contestant's Concerts Because She Attended a Pro-Life Event

A blind singer who was a huge hit on “The Voice Germany” is publicly firing back at her critics who worked behind the scenes to cancel her.

Bernarda Brunovic, a Swiss Croatian vocalist, built a career after her 2018 performance on the show.

She is speaking out after being banned from two music festivals as payback for appearing at a 2023 pro-life event, according to CBN.

She was on the schedule for the M4Music festival in Zurich, Switzerland, according to Spiked, which cited a German-language website Tages-Anzeiger as saying the official cause for removing her was “safety of the audience and all participants.”

Online groups threatened to disrupt the event if she performed.

The report noted that the festival’s organizers said it “overlooked” Brunovic’s appearance at a pro-life event.

The report then drew the conclusion that the cancellation was not about safety but “enforcing ideological conformity.”

A second festival canceled her soon after.

“I don’t hate anyone,” the singer told Tages-Anzeiger. “We may have different opinions and, as a result, disagreements, but every single person has their own uniqueness, their own kindness, their own inviolable dignity.”

Blind singer Bernarda Brunovic gets cancelled for supporting Life after performing at the National Pro-Life March. M4Music pulled her gig over her pro-life stance.

Brunovic took to Instagram on March 30 to share her reaction: “They tried to silence me. But I’m still here. Stronger. Louder. Real.”

“In the past few days, people have spoken about me, but not to me,” she said.

“I’ve been canceled, excluded, shut out, treated like a danger to society, like a ruin to other people’s reputation. I’ve been canceled not just from the M4Music stage, but I’ve also been forbidden to even step onto another stage,” she continued.

“I’m an artist, a musician who loves life. And I love and respect all people, regardless of their creed, nationality, ethnicity, race, sexual or political orientation, anything. Everybody’s got their right to their opinion or beliefs, and I’ve also got the right to mine.”

“I don’t sing for nobody’s approval,” she said. “I don’t stand on stage for headlines. I stand for music, for truth, goodness, beauty, and the raw unbreakable power of connection.”

She added, “You can try to erase me, you can refuse to listen to me, but you won’t take my voice away, ever, because voices that speak from the soul, and carry the truth — they don’t bow or break, they will not be silenced ever.

“If you dare to have a dialogue with me, I’m always ready. As for me, I keep on singing, I keep on staying, I keep on doing my thing and I love you all,” she said.

