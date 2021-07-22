Former Texas Democratic congressman and failed Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is funneling $600,000 to finance Texas Democrats during their stay in Washington, D.C., to avoid a vote on election reform legislation.

His Powered by People organization plans to wire the funds to the Texas House Democratic Caucus this week, according to Texas Democratic Rep. Armando Walle, The Texas Tribune reported.

“We’re gonna make sure that we get the full amount, 100 percent of what’s raised, to y’all,” O’Rourke said.

“It is the least that we could do for everything that you all are doing for us. We want to do more.”

“Grateful to Beto and all folks who have contributed to our efforts — many small donations have come in too,” Walle told the Tribune.

“We’re all working together to raise those resources.

“We’re not there yet, but that’s why we’re on the phones, making those calls.”

The funds will cover a large portion of the $1.5 million goal for the estimated bills while at least 56 Texas Democrats remain in Washington.

Should political groups be able to fund Texas Democrats in Washington? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (36 Votes) No: 98% (1521 Votes)

Walle said the caucus is “on a good pace to meet that goal.”

O’Rourke has continued to claim, “The right to vote is essential for progress on any other issue that matters.

“That’s why we fight for democracy in Texas and throughout the country.”

The right to vote is essential for progress on any other issue that matters. That’s why we fight for democracy in Texas and throughout the country. pic.twitter.com/B1x59B7dME — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 22, 2021

Walle told NBC News this week, “I think just personally, I’ve probably had five or six hundred of very small donations from working-class people who believe in the cause of saving democracy.”

“That means a hell of a lot to me.

“That’s a shot in the arm to continue this fight,” he added.

According to the report, “Walle said the pair of private charter jets the majority of legislators took to Washington cost more than $100,000, while housing, food and other transportation costs will make up the bulk of other expenses.”

On Sunday, The Hill reported, “The total number of funds received remains unknown, but [Walle] expects that it is at $250,000 so far.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.