O'Rourke Believes Americans Will Willingly Comply with Gun Confiscation, Won't Need Police

Beto O’Rourke is from Texas yet apparently isn’t familiar with the phrase “molon labe.”

The ancient Greek phrase translates to “come and take it.” Its most famous use outside of the Battle of Thermopylae came during the Texas Revolution when the Mexican government came for a village’s cannon. In the years since it has become a rallying cry for those who believe in the Second Amendment — and those who would want to come for people’s firearms.

That’s pretty much what former Democratic Rep. O’Rourke’s campaign is about at this point. He’s seen a revival of his fortunes by jumping in front of the cameras whenever there’s a mass shooting and saying that it’s time to confiscate America’s AR-15s and other so-called “assault weapons” via a mandatory “buyback.”

And does he think there’s going to be any trouble getting Mr. and Mrs. America to turn them all in? No, of course not. When he was asked about the logistics of his plan in Manchester, New Hampshire, he said that his mandatory so-called “buyback” plan wouldn’t include law enforcement coming to your house if you didn’t comply.

“No. I don’t see the law enforcement going door to door,” O’Rourke said in response to a question at the New Hampshire Democratic Party Convention on Saturday.

“I see Americans complying with the law. I see us working with gun owners, non-gun owners, local, county, state, federal law enforcement to come up with the best possible solution. I have yet to meet an owner of an AR-15 who thinks it’s OK that we have these kind of mass killings in this country.”

So, how do you deal with those who don’t comply?

“How do you — how do we enforce any law? There’s a significant reliance on people complying with the law. You know that a law is not created in a vacuum,” O’Rourke said.

“You’ll have the input of members of Congress who are going to reflect their constituents’ interests, and at the end of the day, I agree to get to a solution that protects your Second Amendment rights while protecting the lives of everyone in this country,” he added.

O’Rourke added that “gun owners, Republicans, non-gun owners, Democrats alike have been approaching me telling me they support this proposal.”

Maybe they wouldn’t be so supportive if they realized that the guy who was going to be implementing it had no idea what he was going to be up against, no idea how he was going to keep the guns out of the hands of bad actors and no idea how foolish this whole program is.

Listen to this: “I have yet to meet an owner of an AR-15 who thinks it’s OK that we have these kind of mass killings in this country.”

I’ve yet to meet anyone who wasn’t a mass killer or potential mass killer that thinks these killings are OK. That doesn’t mean law-abiding AR-15 owners want to give up their guns or are going to do so quietly. Apparently, this is a man who’s never heard the phrase “cold, dead hands.”

Furthermore, who is this going to affect? Law-abiding citizens. Beto says it himself, “I see Americans complying with the law.” Unless, of course, they have an AR-15 and are planning to use it for one of these mass shootings O’Rourke says he’s trying to prevent. They’re not going to turn it in.

Without a door-to-door visit from police to seize the gun, they’re going to do exactly what they were going to do in the first place. With a visit, you’re going to end up with dead police officers. Is Beto under the impression that mass shooters are law-abiding Americans who, once a confiscation law is passed, are just going to turn their weapons in? Does he think they’re going to give them up to police when most potential mass shooters have every intention of dying in the process?

No, of course not. But yet, this is a candidate who wants to make you believe he thinks AR-15 owners will be downright relieved to turn their guns in. Finally, this burden can be lifted off of their hands! And no more shootings!

Spoiler alert: This isn’t going to happen.

More spoilers: This is going to require door-to-door visits to get all of the AR-15s.

This isn’t going to stop O’Rourke though. He’s going to keep on laboring under the fiction this plan is workable and can carry him to the White House. He’s going to be short on details and long on cable appearances where he drops some well-placed f-bombs.

And then O’Rourke and the rest of the left are going to find out handguns are just as dangerous and deadly in a mass shooting situation. Then it’ll be your Sig Sauer P938, and Beto will be talking about how happy everyone is going to be to finally turn them in. Wash, rinse, repeat.

Sorry to ruin the movie for you. And, unfortunately for Beto and his confederates, you get the feeling that “molon labe” is going to pop up more than a few times in the script.

